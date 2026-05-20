FCTA unveils N41.2bn “Abuja Compact” to end AIDS by 2030, tackles funding , equity gaps

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has rolled out a new three-year blueprint to overhaul its fight against HIV and AIDS, setting an ambitious goal to eliminate the disease as a public health threat by 2030.

The plan, officially launched on Tuesday at Ajuji Hotels in Gudu, Abuja, is titled the FCT HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan 2025–2027 and branded the “Abuja Compact.” Valued at N41.2 billion, the roadmap directly confronts wide disparities in access to care, entrenched social stigma, and a critical funding shortfall estimated at 98%.

The launch brought together government officials, civil society groups, international development partners, and representatives of People Living with HIV.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Adedolape Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dan Gadzama delivered the keynote address. He noted that HIV prevalence in the FCT has consistently stayed above the national average since the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey.

While the territory has reached 100% initiation of antiretroviral treatment for patients who have been identified, Dr. Fasawe cautioned against mistaking high activity for actual progress.

He outlined three major gaps undermining the current response:Gender disparity, Men and boys are falling behind, making up just 32% of adults receiving treatment.

Child treatment crisis, Only 2% of children who need HIV medication are currently getting it, leaving 98% without support; and

Neglect of key populations, Sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs account for 12% of new infections but remain largely excluded due to persistent social stigma.

“If we continue business as usual, the 2030 target to end AIDS will be a mirage,” Dr. Fasawe said. “The FSP 2025-2027 changes the rules of engagement.”

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Doris John, Project Manager of the FCT Agency for the Control of AIDS, described the document as the product of shared resolve, data-driven analysis, and firm commitment from all stakeholders present.

She stressed that time is running out to meet the global 2030 target to end AIDS as a public health threat, and called on the media to help dismantle the silence and stigma still surrounding HIV.

“Let us engage and deliberate on a renewed covenant to achieve an AIDS-free FCT by 2030,” she said.

“A roadmap is useless without travellers; we commit to being those travellers. We commit to walking the difficult road of equity, justice, and health for all residents of the FCT, from the highbrow districts of Maitama and Asokoro to the rural communities of Abaji and Kuje.”

The new strategy departs from traditional donor-dependent models and aligns with the federal government’s “Alignment 2.0” agenda, which prioritizes local ownership and execution led by communities themselves.

It is structured around three core pillars designed to close gaps in access, reduce stigma, and improve service delivery across the territory.

The launch marks one of the FCTA’s most direct efforts yet to address the structural and demographic challenges that have kept HIV rates in Abuja above the national average.

For a better society

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