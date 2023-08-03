FCTA To Train 1500 Staffs On New Civil Service Strategy Plan 2021-2025

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, through its Reform Coordination And Service Improvement Department, RCSI, has moved to re-orient and train 1500 Staffs on the new Federal Civil Service Strategy and implementation plan 2021 – 2025.

The Director, Human Resource FCTA, Mallam Mohammed Bashir dropped this hint at the maiden capacity building of FCTA staffs on the new Civil Service Plan in Abuja.

Mallam Bashir explained that the policy was an Initiative of the Head of Service of the Federation, which the FCTA through the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement which they have fully embraced.

According to him, the training is targeted at bringing all workers up to speed with the new policy across the Secretariats, Department And Agencies, SDAs, of FCTA towards enhancing effective service delivery in the territory for national development.

He explained that “It is a training to make our staff acquainted with the new Civil Service reforms for effective service in FCT.

” The training cuts across all cadre from level 12-16 in all SDAs, mainly Admin Officers. The reform seeks to achieve effective and more efficient civil service , where the practice of analogue civil service will be gone.

“The Civil Service is the bedrock of every nation. With this reform, each and every staff within the system will be given a schedule and will be assessed based on the new form of performance management system which was drawn from Standard Operation Procedure. And once there’s any problem, someone will be held responsible.

By this , Civil servants will now own the project and people will put in their best for Nigeria to succeed.” Bashir said .

Also, Acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu who analyzed the two minutes video, stressed the need for all civil servants to move with the global tide of embracing technology and get acquainted with digital skills for more effective work and proper record keeping.

Dr Jumai who further emphasized the place of hardwork and reward system for outstanding Civil Servants, said the Government has put in place a mechanism in the recently organized Civil Service Week where some staffs were duly rewarded.

“One of the major component of FCTA is the culture of change, arriving to work early, and finishing early. Also doing the right thing would go a long way to enhance staff productivity.We must be ready to move from our old ways so that the world would not leave us behind”.

In the just organized civil service week, a civil servant won a brand new car and others won N500,000 each.

“We have 150 today and it is going to be in 10 series and this is the first. It is going to be 10 sessions and everyone would be carried along.

I want every civil servant to embrace the new ways of doing things.” Ahmadu continued.

On her part, the representative, Head of Service, Hajara Idris highlighted some of the core areas the civil servants need to be well acquainted with. They include : digital skills, performance management system, Improvement of HR of aspect of IPIS, Innovation, and Staff welfare .

“We want to ensure that we all align to these reform programs so that no one is left behind.” She said.