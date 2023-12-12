FCTA threatens to shut  down Utako market over safety concerns, poor sanitation.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) has on Monday threatened to shut down Utako Market said to be one of the largest markets located in Utako district, within the Abuja’s City centre, over safety concerns and poor sanitation, to avert epidemic.

Utako Market said to be one of the largest markets located in Utako district, within the Abuja’s City centre, is being directly managed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

Leading the Tasks Force,the Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima , said the discovery about the deteriorated sanitation situation in Utako Market, being directly managed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), was disturbing.

He stated that there was an urgent need to clean up the market and ensure that disaster and epidemic were averted, as the market has become a ” time bomb and disaster waiting to happen”.

Galadima who expressed displeasure that such a market located within the heart of the city could be allowed by its managers to degenerate to a place where both human and environmental safety is compromised, insisted that proactive measures must be taken,while an urgent meeting would be convened with all stakeholders in the market to fine tone modalities to proffer lasting solutions.

He noted that more worrisome was the fact that the market managers have illegally allowed the market to overflow into the major streets around Utako residential areas.

According to him, the taskforce would not allow the traders occupy the streets again, because they had started vandalising and defacing the road infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Secretary of FCTA’s Command and Control, Peter Olumuji said apart from the nuisances in the area, residents around the neighbourhood, have also complained of security threats surging from the market.

He equally disclosed that the market has been overtaken by idle youths and suspected hard drug addicts, but no suspect was arrested.

Noting that the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has been briefed to pay close attention to the market area, with the aim of curbing the illicit drug peddling activities.