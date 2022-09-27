FCTA resumes  clamp down on uncooperative motorcycle operators 

…. impounds 75 ‘okada’

Favour Ishember, Abuja

following the unruly activities of okada in unauthorized areas,the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resumed enforcement against operation of recalcitrant commerical motorcyclists and impounded 75 ‘okada’ for constituting security threats in strategic areas in the terrory.

With the Minister’s directives to the key components of the administration to mop up the city of commercial motorcycles, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah said

the operation which would be sustained, became imperative following the unruly activities of okada in areas where they are not supposed to operate.

Attah explained that since the commencement of the exercise, the report filtering out of Kubwa in area of security, shows that 11 per cent success had been recorded.

According to him, the menace of okada in the area was gradually coming to an end, as the combined team of the administration recently seized 94 motorcycles popularly called okada at Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the territory.

In his words: “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, malam Muhammad Bello has given a clear directive to key officials of the administration particularly the Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services and other components to go out and mop up the commercial motorcycles from areas they are not supposed to operate.

“The areas are Jahi, Dutse-Alhaji junction and part of Kubwa stretch, the good news filtering out from Kubwa is that, crime wave is reduced, even if we had not done up to 11 per cent, there is success.

“The good thing is that the okada menace is brought to a halt. The unruly okada behaviour in those strategic areas is over, if you go there you will think we have not done enough but we have done well, we will sustain it”.

The head, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) operation, Mrs Deborah said: “The exercise of the operation is to rid off the city of the menace of okada riders, and some areas that the Minister has pronounced ban on them, Kubwa and Dutse-Alhaji. It is an ongoing operation, we will keep it up”

On sustaining the operation, Adamu Shehu, Head of the DRTS Task force Team, said the DRTS under the current Director, Abdulateef Bello is concerned about ending illegal activities of automobiles within the city.