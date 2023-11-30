FCTA repositioning its workforce in line with global digital trend – Director

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In line with the technologically driven world, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said, it is repositioning its workforce through digitisation of governance and service delivery.

Acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Delivery, Dr. Jummai Ahmadu stated this in Abuja, during a one-day Innovation Expo and Workshop, organised by the FCTA.

Dr. Ahmadu said that the goal was to make service processes in the FCTA easier and leave no one behind in the technologically driven world.

“To this end, we sent out a call circular for management approval for staff to come up with innovative ideas on how we can carry out our functions effectively and efficiently in a very cost-effective manner.

“The entries are here this morning, and we are here to analyse what the staff has done.

“The evaluation team will take a few days to go through the entries and fish out those that are workable for the FCT Administration to adopt at a minimal cost but have efficient and effective outcomes.

“The Innovation Expo was, therefore, organised to evaluate the entries from the staff who are the drivers of innovations,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Austine Okafor, Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), FCTA, stated that the administration was building the ICT infrastructure from the ground up.

Okafor said that FCTA was currently building internet connectivity to connect all Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) in collaboration with Galaxy Backbone with a base in Area II, Garki, Abuja.

“This is to make sure that every department is connected. That is the baseline technology we want to bring. After that, we will roll out the digitisation programme such that every SDA will be connected.

“Right now, we are moving with paper, files, and documents, but by the time we finish, we will move from that level to paperless.

“We are training our staff on basic ICT skills and so far, more than 3,000 staff have been training and it is going to be a continuous exercise.

The director said that the FCTA would go paperless by December 2025, and advised any staff that is not ICT compliant to either shape in or you shape out.

On his part, the acting Director, of Human Resource Management, FCTA, Mr. Akinkunmi Ogunniran, assured that the administration was working to ensure that those managing the federal capital were ICT-ready.

Ogunniran added that FCTA was doing so much to ensure that all the platforms and resources that may be needed for this new culture of ICT were put in place.

“The city management, infrastructure, and development processes are all going to be automated and we are getting set for it and those who felt they have nothing to do with ICT will fall by the wayside,” he said.

One of the staff, Mr Chris Ojenmu, Assistant Director, Administration, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, who submitted an entry described the initiative as “very apt” in solving a lot of problems in the FCT.

Ojenmu explained that his entry was on how the FCTA could deploy smart streetlights to address lots of challenges affecting the city,

“Take for instance, the one chance problem, darkness at night and the issue of stolen manhole cover, gully inlet cover and several other issues.

“When there is an accident, it takes a long time to evacuate the vehicle or to even know the location where the accident happened or a report to get to the person in charge to solve the problem.

“My innovation is to put a smart streetlight in our streets. Right now, we have streetlights in our streets, but they only provide light at night; they don’t do anything more than light.

“But we can put a smart streetlight that will have a sensor, a camera, a loudspeaker, an alarm system, and a reporting system,” he said.

He said that if installed, the streetlight would report and sound an alarm when someone is stealing a manhole cover and help facilitate the arrest of the operator by providing visual data.

He added that the smart device would also monitor flood and redirect traffic and provide GPS position to direct emergency officials to an accident scene.

“The smart streetlight can solve virtually all the problems of the city and generate revenue for FCT because many businesses will cash in on the innovation,” he added.

Also, Mr. Abor Abor, Head of Operational Safety and Health said his entry was on an innovative concept on how to move operational safety and health delivery in the FCT.

Abor explained that operational safety and health deals with the identification, prevention, and control of injury-related diseases in the workplace.

“Workplaces are springing up in the FCT daily, leading to high incidence of operational accidents, incidents, deaths, and disabilities.

“So, I came up with a concept which if well implemented, will go a long way in not only improving service delivery but also increasing revenues for the government,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director of the office of Permanent Secretary Federal Capital Territory Administration, Samuel Atang asked the over 3,000 staff trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to upgrade FCTA ICT to world-class standards.

He said the best cities in the world are technologically driven. He called on the younger generation of the FCT workforce to always think of technology for the overall interest of the territory.

Atang said: “We have to think out of the box, we have to work extra hard to meet up with the emerging challenges of public service management globally, innovations are emerging every day that passes by, each day that passes by people are coming up with different technology, different approach to issues and we need to adjust to meet up.

“FCTA is strategically positioned as the seat of the government of the Federation and our expectation is to be among the best world class cities. And the best capital cities in the world today are technically driven”.

