FCTA reclaims Games village plot

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Officials of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have reclaimed its plot 1765 at Games village in Kaura District, earmarked for AMMC Senior Staff Housing Estate.

Briefing journalists after demolishing the unapproved structures to take possession of the land on Thursday, Director finance and Account, Nasiru Isa said the operation was based on due process and not sentiment.

Collaborating, Assistant Director Urban Affairs, Abubakar Makama said the plot was allocated temporary to a company that constructed Games village and not permanent allocation.

According to him, management of the Games village flouted the directive of the Federal Government on running affairs of the Estate.

He explained that a letter dated 2008 and signed by Abbas Umar, former director (special duties) in the presidency for the Ad-hoc committee on sale of Federal Government Houses in FCT, had asked management of the Estate not to erect, alter or modify any part of the premises external land.

Makama said Games village residents failed to honour the agreement and went ahead to carry out building of illegal structures.

According to him, ” We have served management of Games village several notices before carrying out the demolition today, there are correspondences to justify our action.

“It is not a new thing, we started the demolition about four months ago, we only went there today to complete the exercise, all the relevant documents are available. We must not forget that the issue has been on for three years.

“The Games village association wrote a petition but we brought out all the documents to prove that we are correct.

“There is a private school and mechanic Workshop on the plot which is not supposed to be because the place is a temporary site”