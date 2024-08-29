FCTA Partners with Zeberced to Boost Industrial Growth in Idu

… seeks to create over 40,000 direct jobs and stimulate economic growth

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a move to enhance industrial development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Administration (FCTA) has synergized with Zeberced Company in Idu.

Minister of the FederalCapitalTerritory, Barr Nyesom Wike, emphasized the importance of collaboration as he visited the industrial park in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Wike, commended the company, Zeberced, for their commitment to developing industrial park at Idu, which will create over 40,000 direct jobs and stimulate economic growth.

He highlighted the government’s role in providing essential infrastructure, such as roads, to support the development of the industrial park.

He noted that the FCTA had allocated the land to Zeberced 12 years ago and was currently constructing a road to facilitate access to the park.

The minister also pointed out that the industrial park’s status as a free trade zone, with tax incentives and stable power supply, makes it an attractive location for companies.

He acknowledged that power instability is a significant challenge for businesses and assured that the government is working to address this issue.

Through this partnership, the FCTA aims to create an enabling environment for industries to thrive, drive economic growth, and generate employment opportunities.

Zeberced’s commitment to producing high-quality products and the government’s support for infrastructure development are expected to transform the industrial landscape in Idu and beyond.

By working together, the FCTA and Zeberced are poised to unlock the full potential of the industrial park, making it a hub for manufacturing and economic growth in Nigeria.

Wike noted that the industrial park will provide a free trade zone with regular electricity, making it an attractive location for manufacturers.

“So many companies will have opportunity to come in here because now there is a free zone for them, and will have regular electricity, which is what keeps manufacturers going”

” It’s gonna create not less than forty thousand direct jobs and that is huge.

There is no government that will not support this kind of investment, and having gone round, we can attest to the fact that this is what we really need to grow our economy.

“We will not hesitate to make that approval which has been made for finalizing the cost. I have directed the Executive Secretary, FCDA to make sure that everything is put in place to fastrack the approval coming out from the Federal Ministry of Finance so that the company can start construction of the other lane so that every body will benefit.

“You can imagine how the whole of Idu will be developed. This is what every government craves for, and we must give them the necessary support.

“You don’t need to be told, having seen what is going on, and what will be happening in the next three- four years; and they have assured us that if that approval is given, in eight to nine months, they would have completely completed the construction, and then all of this area will be open”

“There is no city that if you want to develop and you don’t have industrial park, how will that city develop”, the minister questioned.

He praised the company’s efforts to produce high-quality products, including pipes, and encouraged them to continue their good work.

The minister also highlighted the importance of synergy between the government and private sector in developing infrastructure, such as roads, to support industrial growth.

He assured the company of government support and directed the Executive Secretary, FCDA, to fast-track approvals for the construction of an additional lane to complement the existing road.

Wike emphasized the significance of creating jobs, growing the economy, and harnessing Nigeria’s raw materials.

He encouraged Zeberced to continue producing high-quality products, which will attract both local and international buyers.

The visit showcased the government’s commitment to supporting industrial development and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

With the Abuja Industrial Park, Nigeria is poised to become a hub for manufacturing and economic growth.