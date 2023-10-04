FCTA partner Israel to develop technology- backed farms

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In an bid to create massive employment for the youths as well as address food insecurity, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT)Barr. Nyesom Wike has indicated intentions to partner with Israeli experts in developing technology-backed farms to promote agriculture and food production in Abuja.

Wike disclosed this when he received the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Michael Freeman who paid the Minister a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Minister also revealed that the administration has initiated plans to develop a technology village and would welcome collaboration with credible individuals and organisations.

He informed the Ambassador that the Administration’s efforts towards improving revenue generation was informed by the recent directive on the payment of ground rate; adding that

the policy was not meant to embarrass any person or organisation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador, Michael Freeman, said, if his country’s initiative is accepted, notable Israeli experts would come in to help in many ways.

Freeman also disclosed that Israel was prepared to establish digital centre in the nation’s capital City where youths and other interested people can acquire relevant technological skills for digital economy.