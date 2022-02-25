FCTA Identify sporting and Education as viable tools for development and talent hunt 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday identified the combination of sporting and education as a viable tool in ensuring that students are properly developed.

Specifically, the administration also identified secondary School inter house Sports Competition as a veritable platform for Olympic talent hunt in the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr Ikharo Attah, stated this at the 20th Annual Inter-House Sports Competition held at Government Secondary School Nyanya, Abuja.

according to him, inter house sports will enable students shun the twine vices of drugs abuse and cultism, and avails the Administration the opportunity for talent hurting.

In the word’s of Attah:”from places like the inter house sports, great talent that stood in for Olympics NUGA games in the university and other very vital national games were discovered”

He expressed optimism that the inter house competition would avail the school management and government opportunity to fished out talent that would do not just FCT but the nation proud.

Attah said that the FCT Minister has directed him to make a passionate appeal to the students across the territory to shun vices of cultism and drugs addiction.

” Because your future remains bright and it will not be blink if you decide to follow the right path.

” So please, do all you can, don’t get involve in cultism, gangsterism and don’t fraternize men that do not represent the moral standard of your parents, faith and calling.” he said.

Earlier, the Principal of the School, Mrs Olure Irewole, said sports promote discipline and academic brilliance as well as provide opportunity for students to come closer to one another, to form bonds and friendship.

She appealed to the FCT Administration to provide a big hall for indoor games which were recently introduced to the students such as Scrabble, Chest, Ludo, And Ayo.

She also begged the administration to support the school with sports equipments such as Jersey, balls, net and upgrade the school sports field to a standard one.

Also speaking, Mrs Nanre Emeje, the acting Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board, disclosed that three students of FCT discovered through inter house sports are already participating at the international athletics outside the country.

” They were picked in two of our schools in Jiwa and Deidei.” Urging student to take their academic activities seriously.