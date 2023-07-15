FCTA distributes SMC drugs to eradicate malaria

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As part of its efforts towards eradicating the menace of malaria in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has launched the 2023 distribution of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention ( SMC) drugs.

Speaking with newsmen, officials of the FCTA Public Health Department, a representative of the Malaria Consortium, and other stakeholders, said the Malaria parasite has remained endemic in many rural areas of FCT.

Director, of Public Health of FCTA, Dr. Saddiq Abdulrahman, who disclosed this on Thursday during FCT Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention 2023 Campaign Media Parley and AMAC Flag Off, said that 2023 SMC drug distribution was designed to ensure comprehensive coverage of all eligible children, especially in the communities of the area.

The Director who was represented by Hajia Hauwa Ibrahim, Head of Health Promotion, noted that the 2023 Malaria campaign has been well thought out to tackle all the identified shortcomings of the last years.

According to him, ” SMC commenced in the FCT in 2022, and a low coverage of 66 % of eligible children was recorded, against the WHO recommendation of at least 80%.

“This was largely due to the limited reach( denial of access of the SMC team to some quarters and places; like barracks, gated estates, markets, etc) and non-compliance of some parents ”

Also Speaking, Dr. Modupe Adeyinka, Director of Primary Healthcare in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) who officially flagged off the Campaign, said the team has been well-trained to reach even the hard-to-reach areas.

Adeyinka also urged all stakeholders to help mobilize support for the acceptance of anti-malaria drugs in rural communities.

She said, “We solicit the support of the media, community, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to support awareness creation about SMC in communities, churches, and mosques.

“We also call for social mobilization to increase acceptance of the anti-malaria drugs”

Mary Caleb, one of the Senior Health Education Officers, added that the Media was very critical in the fight against Malaria, following the important role it plays in information dissemination.

She implored media practitioners to partner with the Public Health Department and other stakeholders in eradicating the menace.