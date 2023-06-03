FCTA demolishes UTC shopping complex in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

To fit into a model shopping complex required to grow small and medium enterprises, SMEs and address global business needs and challenges,

the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has demolished the over 30-year-old popular UTC complex at Area 10, Abuja.

Deputy Director, Monitoring and Inspection, Department of Development in the FCTA, Hassan Ogbole, who disclosed this added that the structure was long due for renovation, defective and there was an urgent need to upgrade it to the standard that will meet global business standards.

He noted that provisions had been made for the traders and other occupants of the complex to pave the way for the reconstruction of the place.

He also stated that enough notices have been given to the occupants of the place, to enable them to move out and allow the construction to start, but many of them refused to vacate, while some deliberately refused to move out.

According to him, “The place is in a state of disrepair, the place is no longer habitable for occupation and business activities. The place has to give way to a new development that befits a modern city.

“The company handling the development has informed Development Control and we are here to enforce compliance. We have given them enough notice for them to remove their goods, to enable us to start the work”.

“Most importantly, he said, demolishing the complex was also needed to curtain the security challenges in the area nothing that, apart from restructuring the place to meet global standards, there was a need to curtail the criminal activities prevalent in the place.

He said that plans to remodel the place, were carefully designed to end the thuggery that rubbishes the image of the place, especially faking of official documents.

One of the traders in the complex, Samuel Onuchukwu, said the traders and other occupants of the complex were worried because the temporary site provided for the developers, was not secured for business.

Onuchukwu disclosed that many of the traders were yet to remove their goods and properties from the shops and offices.

According to him, they woke up early in the morning on Saturday to learn that the whole UTC area had been barricaded, and demolition going on, with people’s personal goods still entrapped.

