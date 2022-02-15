FCTA begins  tree planting, beautification along Airport Road 

…as Sauka youths takes steps to begin community sanitation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration said plans were underway to commence massive beautification and tree planting along the airport road.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo disclosed this Monday during an advocacy and sensitization visit to Sauka Community along the airport road.

Attah said the FCT Minister has remained committed to ensuring sanitation of the nation’s capital and will not also compromise on the cleanliness of all the gateways to the city centre.

He noted that Sauka community as one of the strategic settlements along the airport road axis, had some contraventions which need to be quickly corrected.

According to him, the clean up exercise in Sauka community had been delayed because the Minister doesn’t want to inflict hardship on the people without following due process.

He however, expressed satisfaction that the youths of the community had commenced enforcement and removal of some of the illegal structures, like the roadside market that constitute nuisances along the road corridors.

Attah said, ” the Minister wants us commence massive tree planting and land scaping on the strech of airport road. We are also going to embark on refuse evacuation and intra community refuse collection points . We appealing to all residents to key into the clean up programme.

” We have given them ultimatum before but they begged us to give them till today but inline with the spirit , we will communicate to them and give them a short notice.

One of the youth leaders, Jubrin Kasimu who pleaded for an extention of the deadline given to the community to vacate the roadside market, also assured that the youths will continue to enforce compliance.

Kasimu also pledged to mobilize the youths to stop all contraventions that will attract sanctions to the community