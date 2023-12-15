FCT Water Board Targets To Over N3bn IGR in 2024

… Considers Public Private Partnership to enhance capacity

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, says is planing to increase it water revenue generation from three hundred million naira monthly to five hundred million naira, comes 2024, as it plan to engage Public Private Partnership to enhance capacity.

The Acting General Manager, FCT Water Board, Daniel Audu-Salka who stated this on Thursday, during the board’s end of the year media briefing, noted that There is need to engage the Public Private Partnership (PPP) saying it has the capacity to bring in investment, expertise and efficiency.

On it revenue generating feat, Mr Salka said the Board has generated over 3billion naira as at November 2023, against the over 2billion generated in 2022.

” In 2022, the Board’s IGR Was#2, 477,885,341.77k only. But as at November 2023, the Board has made #3,055.685, 882.42k only… And we will do beyond 3 billion in 2024.

He added that the Bord is supplying thirteen million cubic meters per hour to feed households and commercial establishment in the federal capital territory, saying that the board is fielding Abuja with three hundred and twelve thousand cubic meters of water daily.

Audu-Salka explained that the board has achieved greatly in the reduction of non-revenue water, arrissing from leakages on the pipes , illegal connections, faulty meters among others.

He however appealed to the residents to desist from illegal connections that is causing the administration great revenue loss.

He warned that the administration has raised two task force to check mate the illegal connections and revenue drives.

He said the administration going forward will invoke the act of the board to arrest the theft of waters and other illegalities.

Specking on Staff welfare, the General Manager said the Board places a lot of priority on the workforce who is believed to be the force behind every success its has achieved. Therefore, their working conditions, particularly with regards to their work environment are key as offices in the headquarters and in some of the 16 area offices have been renovated.

“Recently the FCT Water Board received the Outstanding Safety

Commitment Award from Occupational Safety and Health Association UK (Nigerian Region). This is to say that the safety of our staff at work is also of relevance to us and which we have continued to promote”

He said major Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria connected to FCT Water Board is a testament that the quality of water produces by the Board meets World Health Organization and International standards.

On challenges faced by the Board, Audu-Salka identified inadequate Infrastructure as a key problem; he explained that the original design of the Abuja Water Plan was to service about 3.5 million people in the FCT. At the

me of the plan, this was a massive achievement. Infrastructure

was put in place to service only a fraction of the City and a few

Suburb like Bwari, Gawawagalada, and Karu/Nyanya. Lack of the

Infrastructure in many developed Areas today has made it impossible to service the Areas.

As a follow up to the above the available Infrastructure are also aging. Both the Plants and the other infrastructure (pipes) were installed over 3 decades ago. They are therefore prone to constant failures and high cost of maintenance.

At this point, he said, it becomes very essential to mention that the problem we encountered at the Karu/ Nyanya trunk line was a major failure in infrastructure of which the Administration is working around the clock to address.

Also included in the challenge, he said is Population Growth. “The Population growth in the FCT is very high

and therefore adding pressure on the water facility. Some Areas

that were not originally in the plan for Water are yearning for it,

and some even resort to self-help by illegally connecting to the

Main Trunks thereby reducing the pressure of water from going to

where it was meant to go”

“This is one of the major causes of low

pressure being experienced in some parts of the City” he added.

Going forward, The GM said great interest will be place o Capacity Building, as there is need to enhance the skills and capacity of Staff through both Local and International Training to improve

Overall system efficiency.