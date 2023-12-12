FCT Residents passes vote of confidence on Wike

… Described last week protest as a function of “corruption fighting back”

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The indegenous people of Abuja, under the auspices of Concerned FCT People’s Assembly, has passed a vote of confidence on the minister, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Barrister Nyesom Wike, over the impact of his program and policy’s efforts in making Abuja a home for indegenes and residents.

The protesters , who came out in their Gbagyi traditional attires, both men and women rolled out cultural drums and traditional masquerades to show their solidarity for the FCT Administration, under the stewardship of Barr. Wike.

Equiped with different placards, their representative, Comrade Ahmed Nda-Yakubu, described the last week protest against the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike as efforts of land grabbers who are getting out of their caculations as a result of people oriented policy, saying the call for Wike to quit office is a signal that corruption is fighting back the system.

“The FCT minister is a man of action who has in the last few months , kicked the ball rolling in the right direction, with the indegenes and residents of FCT calling on the perpetrators of this crime against FCT minister, that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has a lot of job to do in FCT. He should not be distracted so that he can replicate what he did in Rivers State, for us, as he has been tested and trusted by residents and indegenes of FCT, we are here to pass the vote of confidence for the impact the minister putting by making FCT a home for all where our right as indegenes and residents will be protected”.

The protest was organised after the last week protest, where a group of protesters called on National Assembly not to pass the #15, billion naira proposed budget for the completion of official residence of Vice President as well as 2023 Suplimentary budget for the FCT Administration.

Nda-Yakubu who argued that the unknown faces contractors and land grabbers are behind the previous protest, emphasised that the sponsors of the protest are fighting back since FCT minister had blocked the means of enriching themselves.

The group however, urged the minister to keep up the good work his administration is doing in the territory.

“The said protest, is said to be the case of corruptions fighting back the FCT, minister who is trying to restore the FCT from it lost glory in hands of land grabbers, with fake companies.”

The coordinator of the Assembly, High Chief Cyril Ukabil, who commended the minister, for his policy in rejuvenating process of getting certificate of occupancy, said such policy has make Nigerians to rekindle their hope in the present administration, believing that they will get their certificate of occupancy on any of their tittle documents within a short time.

Chief Ukabil said the person of FCT minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has shown capacity, excellent and productive, asking the FCT minister, to look into issues of resettlement , reallocations, transportations system, primary health care system , welfare of the workers , security , among others.

“We also use this medium to say Thank you to Mr president for appointing Wike as honourable minister of FCT”. They echoed.