FCT Police parade 43 over homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, other crimes

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in an attempt to rid the city of criminality has arrested and paraded a total of forty-three (43) suspects alleged to have been directly involved in criminal activities in the nation’s capital.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police FCT CP Haruna Garba on the achievements of the Police Command in some few weeks

He said that on October 23, 2023 Police operatives from Kabusa Division acting on actionable intelligence, arrested one Obichukwu John Elijah and Johnson Samuel who stole and conspired to sell a Toyota Sienna car with Registration No. EPE 397 DP, property of one Friday Ogelenya. The suspects were apprehended while trying to sell off the said vehicle at Gudu mechanic area of Apo. Suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

On the arrest of armed robber and one chance suspect, he said that on October 24,2023 following a report made by one Faith James at Trademore Division, that she boarded a green Peugeot vehicle with Reg. No. CK 202 GWA from ACO estate junction heading to Trademore, she was robbed of her belongings which includes a cash sum of one hundred and ten thousand naira (N110,000) by a purported commercial vehicle driver and her colleagues who pretended as genuine passengers.

According to the Police boss, upon the receipt of the report, Police Operatives from the division swung into action, trailed and arrested one Osai Donatus with the same vehicle in the process of committing the same act on another innocent passenger. Suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and is assisting the Police to apprehend his other gang members at large.

Moreover on October 31, 2023 Police Operatives from Asokoro Division while on routine patrol along DSS Quarters Asokoro observed a Vento Volkswagen car with Reg No. APP 307 GS, blue in colour moving in a suspicious manner.

The Police operatives intercepted the vehicle opposite Niger barracks and arrested a five (5) man gang AKA ‘’Open and close’’ namely; Lekan Adebayo (gang leader), Abraham Umukoro, Joseph Asobei, Blessing Gabriel ‘F’ and Joy Livinus F’.

During interrogation, suspects confessed to being a one chance syndicate who specialize in carefully identifying, and picking up their victims, take them to an isolated area, rob them of their valuables, and drop them off at isolated locations.

The Police helsman said that while searching the vehicle, police operatives discovered four (4) Bundles of wrapped paper cut to money size, four (4) car keys and other valuables were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Furthermore, on November 27, 2023 at about 1630hrs, following a report from one Bright Ezekiel that, she and her friend one Rose Augustine boarded a vehicle from Mogadishu Cantonment to Kubwa and were taken to unknown destination where the sum of N482,000.00 and N387,500.00 respectively were transferred from their account by suspected one chance robbers.

Upon the Police Command’s receipt of the report, its operatives from Asokoro Division swung into action and with the help of the Nigeria Army Intelligence Unit, five (5) suspects namely: Ogbonna Nwovu, Ndugo Ikechukwu, Amaechi Emezi, Felicia Udoh and Adekunle Tayo were arrested.

The suspects operational vehicle V/wagen Wagon taxi with Reg. No. AA 958 RYM blue in colour was recovered.

All the five suspects the security agents informed had confessed to the crime and will soon be arraigned in court.

Again on November 11, 2023, following a distress call received by the DPO Karshi Division about a robbery incident at Gidandaya Zone A Karshi, a combined team of Police Operatives of Operation safe FCT and Karshi Division mobilised to scene and arrested the duo of Isiaka Adamu and Yusuf Ahmed. Suspects confessed to being members of a notorious robbery gang of eight (8). Suspects are cooperating with the Police to apprehend other gang members at large.

In a similar development, on October 8, 2023 Police Operatives from Anti-Car Theft of the Command while on routine patrol along Yar’adua expressway, airport road arrested one Zakari Arome, a member of a three (3) man armed robbery gang.

The suspects came from neighbouring state of Kogi to perpetrate their criminal act and leave immediately. The suspect alongside his two other gang members now at large were trying to snatch a Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. YAB 885 CY from the owner at gun point when the Police Operatives swooped on them while two of the gang members escaped.

The arrested suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and is cooperating with Police to arrest other gang members on the run.

On November 4, 2023 Police Operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested one Ibraheem Idris, a motorcyclist (Okada Rider). During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being an informant and logistics supplier to the notorious and wanted bandit leaders; Jalel, Ja’e, Yakubu and Umar, surnames yet unknown.

The suspects further mentioned One Dan Umma from Katsina state as their arms supplier and one Shehu, a security guard to a farm in Garam village, Tafa LGA of Niger state as their armourer. Exhibits recovered from the suspect includes a Bajaj motorcycle, without number plate and a bag containing illicit drugs. Suspect is cooperating with the Police to apprehend other gang members.

On the arrest of culpable homicide suspect, the Police Command helsman said that on November 12,2023 Police operatives from Homicide section finally arrested one Abraham Aliyu who has been on the run after killing one Mrs. Dzuma Jidayi at CBN Quarters Garki on October 10,2023.

Investigation the Police said revealed that the suspect was an employee of the deceased and worked in her water factory. It happened that the suspect in the course of his duties caused damage to water pipe and the deceased seized his salary to effect repairs of the damage pipe.

This development angered the suspect, hence he hit the deceased woman on the head with iron rod which resulted in her death. The suspect sensing that her madam had died, stole her handset, a bag containing her ATM cards and some cash and ran away from the scene. The long arm of the law caught up with him as he was arrested few weeks after committing the act. He has since confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court.

On the arrest of armed robber and impersonator, the Police Command on November 11, 2023 acting on credible intelligence, operatives from anti-violent crime section arrested one Hyelda Aliyu and Zaka Ibrahim along Mararaba axis while trying to dispossess their victim of his handset.

Their modus operandi is to put on a black face cap and black T-shirt with inscription “POLICE” written at the back and disguise as police officers. With this method, they have stolen lots of handsets and valuables from innocent people. Item recovered from them include their operational vehicle, KIA car with Reg No. KUJ 851 GT, Taser guns/ torch lights, handcuffs, two long knives, one jack knife, military uniforms and clothes with police inscriptions. The suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Police operatives from Gwagwalada Division acting on actionable intelligence arrested one Chukwunonso Nweke for illegal possession of four (4) pump action shot guns and thirty (30) rounds of live cartridges. The suspect was arrested at Wazobia Park Gwagwalada while taking delivery of the riffles concealed in a bag from Onitsha.

In the course of investigation, the suspect led the police operatives to the arrest of two others of his accomplices namely; Izuchukwu Odoh and Chinedu Nwakam. The suspects confessed to their roles in the crime and will be arraigned in court soon.

On the arrest of suspected car thief, the Police crack team acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from Apo Division arrested one Baffa Ahmed for the theft of a KIA Soul car with Reg No. RSH 236 AE reportedly removed from the compound of the owner on 11/11/2023. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplice as Ahmed Galadima now on the run. The suspect led police operatives to the car stand of one Ibrahim Safiyanu where the car was recovered and the dealer arrested. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

On arrest of vandals, the team on November 11, 2023 at about 2240hrs, police operatives from Karu Division while on routine patrol arrested Five (5) suspects namely: – Moses Paul, Abubakar Isa, Aliyu Mustapha, James Achi, Iliyasu Abubakar all Males of kugbo via FCT who specialize in vandalizing solar street poles/ light and directional signboards. During interrogation, suspects confessed to have been responsible for series of vandalized solar poles & street lights along Mogadishu barracks up to Kugbo/Nyanya highway. Exhibits recovered are two (2) vandalized solar poles and directional signboards. Suspects will be charged to court soon.

Police operatives from Zuba Division had received a distress call that, hoodlums numbering about six (6) broke into the home of one Alhaji Isah Yakubu in Tunga – Maje Zuba, robbed them of their valuables and abducted his 12yrs old daughter named Khadija Isah. The DPO Zuba promptly mobilized his men to the scene and gave them a hot chase and rescued the victim unhurt. One of the gang members was neutralized by police operatives while Musa Sama’ila ‘M’ was arrested. Suspect is cooperating with Police operatives to arrest the fleeing members who are currently at large.

Other operatives from Mabushi Division while on routine patrol around Jahi 1, stormed a hideout where some suspected cult members were having meeting. On sighting police operatives, the cult group attacked and inflicted injury on two (2) police officers. One of the cultist Nathaniel Marcus ‘M’ was arrested with an axe while other gang members escaped. During interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member of Neo Black Movement of Africa. Suspect is cooperating with the police to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Again on November 10, 2023, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from Life-Camp division trailed and arrested Kabiru AbdullahiAKA Turmus and Mohammed Gadaffi who are notorious armed robbery suspects. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a five-man gang who are responsible for the killing of a security guard at a hotel in Life Camp and another victim at Area 1 and dumped the corpse in Jabi Lake. They also confessed to have been responsible for terrorizing Life-Camp and its environs. Exhibit recovered from them is one locally made pistol. They are assisting the police to arrest their other gang members who are presently at large.

On November 23, the FCT Police Command received a distress call from one Ibrahim Isah of Kiyi community in Kuje area council that a suspected kidnapper called and threatened to kidnap him and his family if he does not pay the sum of six million naira (N6,000,000). On receiving the report, operatives from the Command Anti-Kidnapping unit immediately swung into action and arrested one Haruna Abdullahi who was sent by the kidnappers to collect the ransom at Chikukwu village. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to his boss, one Yakubu Mohammed, who is a notorious kidnapper on the commands wanted list.

Two techno handsets used for the crime were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

On the nab of suspected kidnappers informants, the team on November 25, 2023 in line Commissioner of Police’s directives on clearance of border communities within FCT, Anti- kidnaping Unit in conjunction with Vigilantes and Hunters stormed Yelwa and Pavun vil lages of Gaube district in Kuje Area Council identified to be access routes of the hoodlums from Nasarawa State to Kabusa, Ketti and Kuje to carry out their nefarious activities. During the patrol, three (3) suspected informants namely: Bello Musa, Saidu Haruna and Adamu Ibrahim were arrested. Suspects confessed to be informants to kidnappers. Investigations are still ongoing as suspects are cooperating with police to arrest the culprits on the run.

In a similar development, at about 0900hrs, combined team of police operatives on confidence building patrol and clearance operation at the border communities of Guduru, Lukuda, Sabo, Kabin Mangoro and Yauti villages in Kuje Area Council arrested one Abbas Zubairu, a suspected informant to bandits. suspect confessed to the crime and is giving useful information to aid the police to track down and arrest his accomplices who are currently at large. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

In summary a total of eleven (11) one chance suspects, seven (7) kidnappers/informants, thirty (30) cultists were arrested and 3 stolen vehicles were recovered by the Police team.

On recovery of firearms, five (5) ammunition were also recovered, one (1} kidnapper neutralized making the number of suspects paraded by the Police as fourty-three (43).

The Police Command high ranking officer said he reiterates his commitment and willingness to always work with residents of FCT to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.