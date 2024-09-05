FCT Police Assures Residents of Safety of Students and Schools in the Territory.

The Nigerian Police Federal Capital Territory Command has reassured residents of the nation’s capital of its readiness to protect students and make schools in the FCT and keep the city safe and secured

Security and safety of students and teachers have gained significant attention from government at all levels, following incessant attacks on schools which have created panic in the minds of teachers, students and parents which has led to the closure of schools.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Government in its efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children formally launched the Safe School Protection, SPS, initiatives programme in 2022.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Benneth Igweh made this known at the Police Strategic Stakeholders Forum on Security of Schools in FCT and training of the Schools Protection squad held at the Nigeria Police Resource center, Abuja, with the theme, Strengthening Security resilience and Integration of host communities in the protection of education.

The Police boss said that the command has mapped out all schools in the territory to ensure their adequate safety and protection

The Commissioner reiterated that the FCT Police Command has not recorded any attack on schools and noted that the command is committed to sustaining efforts towards the safety of the schools especially in the rural area.

The Nigeria Police as one of the implementing agencies of the SPS on the 8th of August, 2024 launched the Standard operating procedure to ensure the safety of schools across the country.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Ede Ayuba said the NPF is ever committed to preventing attacks on schools across the country, hence the establishment of SPS by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun in all states of the Federation and FCT to compliment the efforts of the Federal government’s desire to achieve a safer and secure school environment in Nigeria.

DIG Ayuba added that, the forum aims at fostering effective partnership between the Nigeria Police, sisters security agencies and other relevant stakeholders, as it will endear host communities have better understanding of their roles in safeguarding schools and a secure learning environment for the children

On his own part, the Minister of FCT, Barr.Nyesome Wike who was represented by the FCT Director of State Security Services, Adamu Buba said the capital territory administration is ever ready to support the efforts of the Police and all other security agencies to ensure that school environment in the capital territory will safe and secure for good learning environment

Adamu who lauded the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun for the establishment of school protection squad said the DSS and other security agencies will work in harmony with the Police in achieving the set goal.

Also speaking at the event, the National Coordinator on the Financing Safe Schools project, Halima Iliya stated that the agency as a way of curbing insecurity in schools established the National Safe School Coordination Response Centre, which serves as the hub for emergency response in terms of attack on any school.

The Nigerian government she added is committed to safeguarding the safety of schools across the country, as stakeholders are encouraged to facilitate the implementation process in their localities.