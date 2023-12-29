FCT Per. Sec hails Tinubu’s government for aligning with the SDG for global peace

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration,Mr. Olusola Adesola, has on Wednesday commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government for aligning with the Sustainable development Goals for global peace and development.

Adesola mentioned this today in Abuja during the International UN- Volunteer UN Peace Volunteers celebration and conferment of his Award as the UN Global Peace Diplomat.

In his appreciation speech, Ademola said, ” The SDGs is a well thought out initiative to promote global peace. Look at the ministerial mandate of the President to end poverty and to promote inclusion, the anti- corruption and industrialization are in to promote peace and justice for all. This is aligns with the SGDs.”

” The SDGs have 17 goals which countries are encouraged to achieve, which include end of hunger, promotion of peace, improvement in quality of life .”

Most importantly,goal 16 and 17.

Goal 17 have acts of promoting peaceful and inclusive society for sustainable development to provide justice for all and build a justifiable accountable and inclusive institutions across the globe.

“While goal 16 seeks to promote partnership. It calls on nations to revitalize global partnership for sustainable development.”

Narrowing down the inclusivity in SDGs, Adesola said, ” Just imagine how it would be if it was only l and the coordinator here to present the award.? So your presence here supports inclusivity and partnership.”

” This explains why I deeply appreciate your presence here.

With the emphasis on goals 16 and 17 you can also see that our country continues to align with the goals of the SDGs.”

The UN – Volunteers recognized and Awarded Adesola as the ” Global Peace Diplomat” for his successful years in service to the nations and humanity, as

the Converter of the UN – Volunteers Award, Mr. Luka Jacob noted that Adesola was being celebrated as a mentor, and supporter of Nigerians.