FCT Minister Unveils SAPZ Project to Empower 50,000 Beneficiaries

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud has empower approximately 50,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries, with a focus on women who will make up 40% of the beneficiaries.

At the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of agricultural inputs to SAPZ project beneficiaries, Mahmoud emphasized the importance of agriculture in meeting human needs and ensuring food security.

She noted that farmers and agro-industrial entrepreneurs face numerous challenges, including climate change, poor agricultural practices, and access to market, which require innovative solutions and collaborative efforts.

The minister expressed optimism that the agricultural inputs being distributed would serve as a catalyst for building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector.

She reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the SAPZ project, which targets empowering approximately 50,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries over its 5-year duration.

“It is for these reasons that the FCT Administration has fully embraced the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Project, an initiative that is in tune with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” predicated on injecting the much-needed manpower, resources and investments to reinvigorate the agricultural sector for sustainable development.

“We are optimistic that the agricultural inputs being distributed today, comprising Bull Calves, Animal Feeds, Crop Seeds, Fertilizers, and Crop Protection Chemicals and Equipment, will serve as a vital catalyst for building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector,” she added.

Mahmoud thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development, aimed at developing the neglected sector.

The Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, noted that the SAPZ initiative seeks to unlock the immense potential of the livestock sub-sector in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Project Coordinator, FCT SAPZ, Hajia Umma Abubakar, stressed that the SAPZ project is designed to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria by promoting livestock value chain, industrial processing, and marketing of beef and dairy products.

The project aims to develop rural areas, increase household income, foster job creation, enhance food and nutrition security, and promote youth and women’s empowerment in rural agricultural communities.