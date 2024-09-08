FCT Minister signs MOUs with Chinese companies for solar lighting, rural water supply

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Chinese companies, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group.

The agreements aim to light up the FCT using solar power and ensure rural water supply.

The signing ceremony took place in Beijing, China, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the country for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

The projects are expected to be completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the FCT’s creation.

CCECC will handle the lighting of major areas in the FCT, including Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, Central Business Area, Airport Road, and Bill Clinton Drive.

CGCOC will focus on Mabushi, Katampe, and Garki districts, as well as rural water supply in satellite towns like Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje.

Speaking on lighting up the city, He said, ” One key project which is very dear to us and one of the reasons why we are here today is to light up Abuja because Abuja will be fifty years by next year so it should be a jubilee year for us. And we want Abuja to be like other cities, like what we see in Beijing …we have gone round and we have seen light everywhere and that is how we want Abuja to be.”

The Minister emphasized the importance of these projects in achieving the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ensuring the FCT’s development.

Speaking further on the provision of water, the Minister said “And then again, we have gone further, you know the Greater Abuja Water Works which is being handled by CGCOC, that has been awarded for years … has reached 75 per cent completion. We believe that by the grace of God by this December, or thereabout they would have completed it”.

He appreciated the Chinese companies’ quality work and efforts in developing the FCT and Nigeria.

The President of CCECC and Chairman of CGCOC assured the Minister of quality and timely delivery of the projects. The signing of the MOUs is a result of the FOCAC summit, where President Tinubu explored areas of cooperation with Nigeria.