FCT Minister orders deployment of CCTV cameras, solar lighting in estates

…bans scavengers from refuse collection in estates

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to secure lives and property of residents in the nation’s capital, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has mandated all estate managers to deploy CCTV cameras with recording facilities in all estates within the Territory.

Malam Bello who stated this at the commissioning of the Cosgrove Smart Estate, Wuye, said emphasis will be placed in ensuring that estates are managed properly with greater emphasis on security and the environment; he also

mandated the deployment of solar lights on the perimeter fences along streets within estates.

In his words: “Our focus would be ensuring that estates are managed properly to the benefit of the residents. Accordingly, greater emphasis would be placed on security and environmental matters. It would be made mandatory for every estate in the FCT to deploy CCTV cameras with recording facilities and solar lights on perimeter fences and along the streets in the estates.

“Furthermore, no scavengers would not be allowed to be refuse collectors within estates. Each estate would be expected to employ the services of reputable companies registered by the AEPB”.

He also added, “I wish to remind estate developers that 40% of the FCT is intended to be green. This is even more critical now as we battle climate change”.

Bello called on estate owners to make adequate provisions for gardens and parks, plant enough trees, shrubs and flowers, which, he said, was not only for the aesthetics of the city, but also for key environmental reasons within the estates.

The Minister, who stressed that the growth and development of indigenous companies was invaluable to the advancement of the nation’s local construction industry and its economic progress, pledged the FCTA’s commitment and support for investors in the sector and innovations that fall within the overall development of the nation’s capital.

Malam Bello therefore, congratulated Cosgrove Investment Ltd and its CEO, Umar Abdullahi for pioneering construction of Smart Estates in the FCT, saying that the housing sub sector in the FCT was the most dynamic and vibrant in the entire country, especially with the active participation of the private sector, that deploy world class designs, new building technologies and innovations in their work.