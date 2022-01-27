FCT Minister call on religious leaders to rid the society of the menace of drug abuse among youths

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has

appealed to religious leaders to support the efforts of government to rid the society of the menace of drug abuse, especially among the youths, as a lot of the reports have indicated that many criminal issues relating to kidnapping, banditry, rape and murder have their roots in drug abuse.

The Minister who made this appeal when a delegation led by the Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba paid him a courtesy visit in his office, also

called on religious leaders to continue to promote peace unity and overall harmony in the country through their actions and communications to members of their flock.

According to the Minister, “It is very important that those of you that God Almighty has bestowed upon leadership, to use your position through your actions and your communication to your flock to really work towards unity and overall harmony because these will keep us going as a country.”

He therefore urged religious leaders to encourage the adoption of core family values among their members, noting that the problem of drug abuse and its attendant effects would be better solved at the community level when they are adequately addressed at the family level.

While also commending religious leaders for their prayers and support, during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister also thanked them for their understanding when places of worship in the FCT were closed as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

According to the Minister, “With respect to the issue of insecurity, as you know, we are in a situation whereby only the negative gets reported. But I’m privy to a lot of information that quite frankly I will tell you and I’ve said it elsewhere before, for every incident that you read in the newspapers, either kidnapping, murder, banditry or rape, more than 10 cases had been prevented and thwarted and criminals arrested by the relevant security agencies”..

Earlier in his remarks, The Most Rev. (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, commended the FCT Minister for creating an environment and atmosphere for peaceful coexistence in the FCT and for political, economic, socio-political and religious activities to thrive in the nation’s capital.

Rev. Ndakuba also expressed satisfaction with the people-oriented programmes of the current FCT Administration, noting that the religious communities have keyed into its programme of health on the National Health Insurance Scheme and attempts being made to develop the youthful population and entrench social development for the populace.

The Primate assured the Minister of the prayers and support of not only of the Anglican Church but the whole Christian community and Nigerians in general.

He said, “We love what God is doing through you and the President of our nation, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. Our prayer is that God will continue to grant you success to really see that our nation progresses in spite of the challenges because we are one of those that believe that whatever may be challenges before us today, it’s only a passing phase.”

Also present at the ecent were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Director, Department of Human Resources Management, Dr Bashir Muhammad, The Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Wife of the Primate, Mrs Angela Ndukuba, senior officials of the church and of the FCTA.