FCT Minister Approves New Location for Affected Mechanics and Traders

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Coordinator, Abuja Municipal Management Council (AMMC),Chief Felix Obuah, has announced that the FCT Minister, Barr.Nyesom Wike, has approved a new location in Wassa community for the relocation of affected mechanics and traders.

Obuah, who made stated this In a meeting with 17 recognised unions and 16 others, said the allocation was coming After over 15 years of conflict.

Speaking to journalists, Obuah expressed his pride in resolving the long-standing issue within just three months of taking office.

“This issue of Apo Mechanic and traders have lasted for over 15 years, I am just three months old in this office and we have settled the issue, today they are happy, they are smiling and we are smiling”.

He explained that the relocation process will begin soon, with an enumeration team verifying traders and mechanics, who must provide their NIN to prevent double registration.

Allocations will be made to individuals, not unions, but union cooperation is necessary for a successful relocation. Obuah aims to complete the relocation within a month, promising a permanent solution for the traders and mechanics.

“Over 50 unions that have been quarrelling, I have reduced them to four and they are happy. I’ve been able to bring every body together, all the noise has died down.

“We have decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, buffer zone and the right of way to Wassa, any moment from now and they are all happy. As I speak to you, the minister had given approval, even the task force to effect the movement has been set up. We have enough space, as a matter of fact, I can accommodate as much as they are genuine” he said.

Obuah explained that enumeration would be thorough and that the traders and mechanics will provide their NIN for the allocation to stall double registration.

The AMMC Coordinator emphasied that the allocations would be for individuals, not unions, but that he would need the unions to get the job done.