FCT Minister appoints Dr. Udo Samuel Atang as Senior Special Assistant

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has appointed Dr. Udo Samuel Atang as Senior Special Assistant on Administration.

Dr. Atang brings extensive experience in public service, governance, and administration.

Born on the 27th of March 1964, Dr Atang, who hails from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History obtained from the University of Calabar in 1987 and began his working career in the defunct Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory in

With over 35 years of service, Dr. Atang has driven reforms and initiatives to enhance government operations. In his new role, he’ll work closely with the Minister, overseeing administrative functions and providing strategic advisory support.

His tenure as Head of Service was extended for 6 months by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his reaching the retirement age of 60 on March 27, 2024.

His appointment took effect immediately.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng