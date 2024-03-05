FCT-IRS launches user-friendly e-portal to improve tax services, administration

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has unveiled a user-friendly e-portal to harness the power of technology to enable both taxpayers and tax administrators to interact in a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly manner.

In particular, the Service said the e-portal will improve the quality of tax services and promote efficient tax administration in the territory.

The acting Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, who revealed this at the event in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that the platform would harmonise convenience, transparency, and accountability in tax administration.

Represented by Mrs Chinwe Ndu, acting Director, Tax Department, Abdullahi said the platform was the IRS collection, receipting, assessment, and Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) platform.

He added that the platform heralded an era where taxpayers can navigate their obligations with ease and efficiency, all at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Abdullahi described the feat as a significant milestone in the journey towards revolutionising revenue management and collection.

He said that the e-portal harnesses the power of technology to enable both taxpayers and tax administrators to interact in a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly manner.

“The e-Portal stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our mission to provide effective and efficient tax administration through continuous innovation.

“This platform will help us bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, and propelling tax management further into the digital age.

“Whether you’re an individual taxpayer, a business owner, or a tax consultant, this platform has been meticulously designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

“Some of the features include the promotion of ease of doing business within the FCT, enhancement of accessibility to important tax-related services, simplified and streamlined tax services among other things,” Abdullai said.

Unveiling the portal, Mr James Olukotun, acting Director, ICT, explained that the portal was a cloud-based application designed for tax collection, receipt, assessment, TCC management, filing of returns, registration, reporting and all services of revenue management.

Olukotun added that the platform was embedded with a Revenue Management System portal and self-service e-portal.

Explaining that the RMS was designed for officers of FCT-IRS to perform the functions of collection, registration, assessment, return filling, reporting, receipting and TCC issuance, among other things.

The e-portal self-service, on the other hand, allows both taxpayers and tax administrators to interact in a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly manner; he added.

On his part, one of the technical partners of the service, Mr Bosun Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Autocomm Services, stated that all other states were faced with the challenge of revenue generation and collection.

Ayeni pledged continued support to FCT-IRS in the use of technology solutions to boost revenue generation and collections with a view to serve the people better.

Similarly, Mr Kumaiin Ikya, Deputy Director, Land Administration Department, FCT Administration, noted existing gaps in revenue generation and collection.

Ikya expressed optimism that the FCT-IRS technology-driven approach would bridge the gaps and ensure efficient tax administration and improve delivery of services in FCT.

The dashboard of the e-portal shows that the FCT-IRS has collected N1.6 billion this week and N1.9 billion so far, in March.

The portal also shows that a total of 25.5 billion have been collected so far in 2024 with an average daily collection of N23.3 million.

It also shows that the revenue service has a total of 1.5 million taxpayers in its tax net, out of which 392,737 are corporate taxpayers while 1.1 million were individuals.