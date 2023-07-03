FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers on tax audit

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In line with the mandate of the Service to ensure steady increase in revenue generation in the FCT, efforts have been intensified towards capacity building as the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) in collaboration with Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) commenced training of another 200 personnel of the Service on Tax Audit and Investigation.

The Acting Executive Chairman FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi while addressing the participants said capacity building remains a priority in the Service and would do everything possible to uphold it as it is one of the core objectives of the Service .

Abdullahi explained that this training could not have come at a better time than now as all efforts are geared towards harmonisation of all revenues and centralise collection to the FCT-IRS hence the need to have skilled and equipped workforce that would drive the process.

He said this year’s training would bring the total to 400 so far on this collaboration, as 200 personnel were trained last year, stressing that the Service under his leadership would continue to partner with relevant professional bodies within and outside the country to enhance the productivity of the workforce.

According to him, tax officials need technical and verbal skills to effectively audit and interact with taxpayers especially the High Network Individuals and Politically Exposed Persons to boost compliance.

“The responsibility of the Service is key to the success of the FCT Administration therefore, skillful tax men are needed to rapidly grow the tax net especially now that expectations are high on revenue generating agencies.

“I urge you to listen attentively and participate fully in this course, when you come out of this training, it is expected you make meaningful contributions and add value to what we are doing, that is the essence of you being here”.

The Director, Human Capital Management and Development FCT-IRS, Mr. Umar Mohammed Jada in his address said the Service would continue to partner with professional bodies like CITN to build the capacity of its personnel adding that FCT-IRS prioritises training and retraining of all staff in order to constantly improve service delivery and achieve the set goals and objectives of the Service.

The training is focusing on Tax Intelligence and Information Gathering, as well as Tax Audit and Investigation.