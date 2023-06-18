FCT indigenes renew calls  for recognition, restoration of right to juicy positions in federal cabinet.

From Dr. Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Indigenous communities of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last weekend renewed their age-old agitation for the proper recognition of the territory as an area deserving mayoral status and the restoration of the rights of indigenes to occupy prominent positions such as ministers and permanent secretaries in government, as well as to own properties within the territory.

The indigenes, who were represented mainly by serving and former political office holders renewed their agitation at a grand reception held in Abaji Area Council for Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya Abayaro, the Abuja South Federal Constituency representative at the National Assembly on Saturday afternoon.

All the speakers at the well attended event bemoaned the marginalization and long neglect of Abuja indigenes especially in the sharing of juicy political appointments and the refusal of several administrations to accord the territory the status recommended for the area by the constitution.

Elaborating on their agitation in an interview with newsmen, the former Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi Candido insisted that administrations have been unfair to indigenous communities since the creation of Abuja without regard to the huge sacrifice of the people in donating their farmlands for the capital territory.

“We must first thank God for keeping us alive but we must remind the current government that we cannot rest until our demands for the recognition of Abuja as it was recommended in the constitution is achieved.

“What we are asking for is a second tier administration that is backed-up with a representative in the Federal Executive Council to protect the interests of FCT indigenes during meetings to give us a sense of belonging,” Candido said.

Another politician, Hajiya Faridà Sodangi, who is the immediate past Special Adviser on Women Affairs to the former FCT minister aligned herself with the position taken by Candido when she stated that indigenous residents would send a delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu outlining their demands for the recognition of Abuja and for full ministerial appointments.

“We have worked for the ruling party by delivering Abuja south constituency and by ensuring that the party retained power at the centre. This is the time that we should be carried along in this project called Nigeria. As I am canvassing for the indigenes, I am also asking for proper representation of women at every level of government to compensate us for the hard work we did for the ruling party,” Farida said.

A former Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Angulu Dobi, who was also a former Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, said indigenes will be more forceful in their demands for proper recognition and a share of political positions.

“Elections have come and gone. This is the time for us to unite and work for a common goal no matter what political party we belong to. We have a lot to demand from the present administration and we would not rest until we get what are due to us. This struggle is for everyone. We want the expansion of the political space in the FCT so that the people can enjoy better representation in government at all levels,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Jisalo Bitrus Zephania, who was a former House of Representatives member also supported the position of the previous speakers on reviving the demands of FCT indigenes to government for the elevation of the territory to a status where the people can elect a mayor to preside over their affairs, regretting also that since the creation of Abuja, no indigene has been appointed minister, either for the territory or for other ministries.

Zephania said, “I am happy that my brother has become a member of the National Assembly. We have many issues that we want to be resolved in the FCT. We have told the new member not to become a mere bench-warmer. “Everybody has been calling that Abuja should have a mayor and I think that the House of Representatives members can work to make the request come true,” he stated.

In a brief interview, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, the newly elected member representing Abuja South Federal Constituency comprising Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils, promised to tackle all the demands of the indigenes one after the other with the help of other lawmakers stating also that his first 100 days in office will speak for itself in terms of what he hopes to achieve at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

“I want to promise my supporters that I will put in my best and I will not in any way disappoint my people by being a bench warmer at the House. What I ask is patience from the people and cooperation to enable me deliver good service. All I promise them is that I will try my best,” he said adding that the demand for mayor and ministerial positions will be pursued vigorously during his tenure.

On the challenges posed by working with Mrs. Ireti Kingibe, who is the Labour Party Senator representing the FCT, Alhaji Jiya said he would approach the senator and ask for cooperation and collaboration because what matters now that elections are over should be the quality of service delivery that politicians can give to the people and their constituencies.