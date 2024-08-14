FCT gets 900 metric tonnes of fertilizers to address Food Shortages

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has launched the distribution of approximately 900 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizers to farmers in the territory.

The fertilizers, donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, aims to address the global challenge of food shortages.

At the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, Dr. Mahmoud acknowledged the challenges faced by the populace regarding high food costs and expressed the administration’s commitment to implementing measures to address the situation.

She highlighted previous initiatives, including the distribution of agricultural inputs and palliatives, and assured that the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has adhered to the distribution guidelines outlined by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“As you may recall, within the past two months, we have undertaken several initiatives to enhance food production. In collaboration with the World Bank and Islamic Development Bank, we achieved a significant milestone by providing farmers with a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs”

“Building on this success, we also successfully distributed the palliatives approved by Mr. President, bringing much-needed relief and succor to the residents of the FCT,” she stressed.

The minister thanked partners for their support in training Agricultural Extension Agents and farmers and called on FCT residents, particularly the youth, to venture into agriculture.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, noted that the donation was a timely response to mitigate the adverse impact of the global food crisis.

“We are optimistic that the substantial quantity of fertilizers generously provided will yield a remarkable outcome, culminating in a bumper harvest this year, thereby enhancing food availability, improved nutrition, economic growth, and overall well-being of FCT residents,” he added

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Grace Adayilo, assured that the fertilizers would be distributed to genuine farmers and that the secretariat would continue to implement measures to enhance the capacities of extension agents across the 62 wards of the FCT.

This initiative is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic response to address food shortages and empower farmers with essential inputs, aligning with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The distribution of fertilizers is expected to yield a remarkable outcome, culminating in a bumper harvest, enhancing food availability, improved nutrition, economic growth, and overall well-being of FCT residents.

