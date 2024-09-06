FCT Fadama CARES Program: 6,020 Beneficiaries Receive Grants for Sustainable Food Production

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a significant move to wards ensuring sustainable food production and poverty reduction, the Hon. Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud,has flagged off the disbursement of grants to the fourth batch of FCT Fadama CARES beneficiaries.

The ceremony, which marks another milestone in the implementation of the FCT Fadama CARES program, is designed to support poor and vulnerable agricultural households in the FCT, aims to increase food security and safe functioning of food supply chains.

With the disbursement of grants to 6,020 new beneficiaries under the fourth batch, the total number of beneficiaries reached 9,170 within the first year of the current administration. This represents a 216% increase compared to the previous two years.

Dr. Mahmoud emphasized the administration’s commitment to sustainable agricultural production, poverty reduction, and improved livelihoods.

She congratulated the successful beneficiaries and encouraged them to utilize the grants judiciously to support their farming activities and contribute to the attainment of increased food security and safe functioning of food supply chains in the FCT.

The FCT Fadama CARES program is part of the World Bank’s Budget support to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for Non-Discretionary expenditure, targeting vulnerable and poor households, agricultural value chains, and micro & small enterprises negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony also highlighted the Youth Empowerment Component of the Fadama CARES Program, which provides starter packs to trainees of the FCT-Leventis Foundation School of Agriculture to enable them to put their knowledge into practice.

Mahmoud underscored the administration’s dedication to implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring sustainable food production, and improving livelihoods for poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.