FCT Administration Distributes Food Items to Residents, Prioritizes Agricultural Sector

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has released 33,576 bags of assorted food items as palliatives to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), aimed at addressing food shortages and bringing relief to Nigerians.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, acknowledged receipt of 23,996 bags of rice, 4,680 bags of maize, 13,920 bags of sorghum, 960 bags of garri, and 1,100 bags of millet.

The gesture is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda to alleviate food scarcity and high costs. To ensure seamless distribution, the minister instructed relevant agencies to put in place security measures and appealed to residents to conduct themselves in a responsible and orderly manner.

To ensure seamless distribution exercise, the minister assured that:

” I have instructed the relevant Secretariat, Departments, and Agencies (SDAs) to put in place the necessary security measures to avert the ugly incidence of the past when miscreants hijack the products”.

The administration prioritizes re-invigorating the agricultural sector for food and nutrition security and will distribute essential inputs to farmers.

She further said: “We are also not oblivious of the fact that for any meaningful development to be sustained, due attention must be placed on the welfare of our citizens.

“To achieve this, we have placed priority on re-invigorating the agricultural sector, which is crucial to achieving our collective quest for food and nutrition security”.

The FCT Administration remains committed to the welfare and well-being of all residents, working to create a safe and enabling environment for agricultural investments.

According to her; “we are proactively engaging with diverse community groups to foster harmonious coexistence and build a united front against security challenges, ensuring a safe and prosperous environment for all.

“Indeed, the FCT Administration remains ever committed to the welfare and well-being of all our residents.

“We will continue to work assiduously to create a safe, secure, and enabling environment that fosters agricultural investments, ensuring that no resident of the FCT goes hungry”.

The Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and foresight.

The secretariat has perfected plans with area council authorities for efficient distribution to targeted groups, including area councils, faith-based organizations, civil society organizations, and vulnerable individuals.

He further stated that the secretariat has mobilized over 1,000 vulnerable individuals who would each receive a direct allocation of food items.

Geidam added that the secretariat will follow-up this exercise by delivering the items to the Area Councils, ensuring that the items reached the most vulnerable members of the community.