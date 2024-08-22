FCT Administration celebrates cultural diversity, urges inclusivity

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration, through the Department of Art and Culture, recently observed World Cultural Day for Diversity and Dialogue in Abuja.

The event, held several months after the UN-designated day due to unforeseen circumstances, aimed to promote cross-cultural understanding and inclusivity.

In his keynote address, Mandate Secretary and Social Development Secretary (SDS), Hon. Ibrahim Aminu, emphasized the importance of embracing cultural diversity in fostering a collaborative environment.

He noted that cultural diversity drives innovation, creativity, and progress, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to celebrate and preserve unique traditions, languages, and customs.

Aminu highlighted the UN’s emphasis on bridging cultural gaps for peace, development, and stability. He outlined the benefits of cultural diversity, including: Supporting sustainable cultural governance systems.

Achieving balanced cultural exchange, Integrating culture into sustainable development frameworks, promoting human rights and freedoms.

Other benefits, he said, includes enhancing education, science, health, and environmental sectors,

Eradicating poverty.

The FCT administration, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, strives to promote dialogue, break down barriers, and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The Social Development Secretariat will continue providing social services to residents and visitors, promoting unity, harmony, and equity.

By celebrating cultural diversity, the FCT administration aims to create a more inclusive environment, encouraging everyone to contribute to bridging cultural gaps and fostering a collaborative society.

