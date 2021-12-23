FCT Administration capture provision of 12 tractors to boost farming and ensure food security in the Territory

..bans Abattoirs from using tyres to singe animals

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said that provision has been made in the 2022 budget for the procurement of 12 tractors for the six Area Councils in the territory to boost farming and ensure food security in the wake of constant influx of other Nigerians into the territory.

Briefing newsmen at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat in the FCT, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim who said this, also banned the use of scrap tyres to singe animals, warning of terrible health consequences for consumers.

The Mandate Secretary also announced that the administration plan to engage the Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC to help provide security for farmers in the territory against threats posed by bandits fleeing into its fringes from its contiguous states.

Described the development in the abattoirs as an embarrassment; Mala Ibrahim explained tha Local butchers in the nation’s capital, particularly in its abattoirs often use scrap tyres as substitute for firewood to singe or de-hair slaughtered ruminants.

Pledging that officials would pay greater attention to the abattoirs especially this Yuletide, the Secretary said his team was also partnering with relevant agencies to ensure efficient waste disposal at the abattoirs.

In his words:”The issue of FCT abattoirs has become an embarrassment to the administration and as a sign of my commitment and determination to address this issue, the first two projects I visited were Kugbo and Karu Abattoirs.

“We want to ensure that we do the needful by first ensuring that water is provided in the abattoirs round the clock because when we visited the Kugbo Abattoir, we found out there was a water challenge and which my predecessor did a lot in that regards

“We want to ensure that the wastes are managed well. The fist approval I have was on waste evacuation.

“We want to make sure that the issue of use of tyres to skin animals is stopped. I went there and handed down the warning personally and we are working on a sustainable method for them to use. Efforts have been put in place in that direction.

“Another area we are looking at is animal husbandry and veterinary services so that we can have proper inspection of the meat.

“It is true that if we are to make progress in Agriculture, we have to go into mechanized farming and we have already given a directive to the Director, Administration and Finance that 12 tractors should be out in the 2022 budget. At least, each of the six Area Councils will have two tractors in 2022.

“I am happy to note that the Boards of the AfDB, IFAD and the ISDB, have all approved the Nigeria SAPZ Project on the 13th, 16th and 18th December, 2021, respectively. In the first phase, the ISDB is investing a minimum of Fifty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand US Dollars ($55.47m) in the FCT SAPZ. We are committed to making this a resounding success and shall provide the needed counterpart contribution to complement this investment”, he added.

On post harvest losses, he said the secretariat has continued to sensitize farmers and by extension workers on modern storage methods.

Highpoint that graced the occasion include the recipient of award of Excellence by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Administer, Comrade Ikharo Attah , the Chairman, FCT Minister Press Corps, Alhaji Hudu Yakubu, from the Mandate Secretary, FCT Agriculture and rural Development Secretariat.