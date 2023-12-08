Champion Newspapers Limited
FCSC Promotes 30 Directorate Cadre and Others in Ministry of Police Affairs.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has released the  2023 promotion interview list for the Directorate level Officers in the Ministry and Police Education Unit, which indicated that two (2) Education officers were promoted to salary Grade level 17 and three(3) Education Officers to Salary Grade level 16 while twenty-five (25) Officers were promoted to Salary Grade level15.
This was disclosed in a press statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Police Affairs Bolaji O.Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja
The Commission has also released the 2022 Senior Staff promotion list to the Ministry. A total number of three thousand and seventy-one (3,071) officers of various Education officers cadre and non-teaching cadres on salary grade levels 06-13 in the Ministry of Police Affairs and  Nigeria Police Force Education Unit were promoted.
The Commission has also approved requests for conversion and upgrading, including advancements to various Education cadres ranging from GL 07- GL.13 in the Federal Civil Service.
The breakdown of the Education Officers  cadres and other non-teaching cadres  with the Salary Grade levels of the promoted officers are as follows:
One (1) Education officers cadre: From GL.13- GL.14
One hundred and ninety-three (193) officers were promoted from GL 12- GL.13 Also, one hundred and fifty-three 153 officers were promoted from G/L 10- GL.12; ninty  (90) officers were promoted; from G/L 09 -GL.10 while one hundred and three (103) officers were promoted; from GL.08- GL. 09 a total of one thousand and sixtyone ( 1061) Officers were promoted.
Similarly, in the Assistant Education Officer’s cadre, a total of nine hundred and seventy-five ( 975) Officers were promoted to GL 07 -14 respectively.
In addition, the Master Grade cadre has one hundred and three (103)  were promoted from GL 07-14 respectively. The Technical Officer Cadre has seventeen ( 17) Officers promoted across the board, while the  Instructors Cadre has a total number of two hundred and eleven  211 officers promoted to various grade levels.
The Data Processing Officers cadre has three (3) officers who were promoted from the Grade levels presented for the interview, and the Nursery Officer Cadre has only one (1) officer promoted from GL 10-12. The Store Officers Cadre has One (1) officer promoted from GL 12-13 and  Works Superintendent Cadre has three (3) officers who were promoted from GL. 07-GL.08, while forty-one (41) Clerical officers were promoted from GL.06-07.
A total number of seventy-nine (79) officers were converted and upgraded to various Education Officers cadres and grade levels (GL.07-13) respectively.
