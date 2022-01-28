FCC development: FEC approves N5.4 billion Mpape to shere-galuwyi road

… facilitate resettlement of some indigenous communities within Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In it’s resolved to open up development and also free up land for the orderly development of the City in line with the Abuja Master Plan, the Federal Executive Council (FCE) on Wednesday, approved a N5.4 billion contract for the construction of access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who made this known in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary Anthony Ogunlelye, said the move is to facilitate the movement and resettlement of some indigenous communities within the Abuja City centre to their new locations.

The Minister said the absence of access road to the Resettlement Site and other infrastructure has hitherto prevented the movement of the designated communities as planned.

According to him: “The Galuwyi Shere Resettlement Site is located on a 900-hectares of land in Bwari Area Council. Sixteen Communities are to be moved in two Phases: Phase I consists of most of the Communities in Phase II of the Abuja Federal Capital City (FCC) and include seven communities namely: Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna, Zhilu”.

“Phase II comprises of nine Communities: Gwarimpa, Galadima, Jahi I, Jahi II, Kado Bimiko, Kado Kuchi, Lungu, Gishiri, Daki Biu”.

He said already, some complimentary facilities like Primary School, Secondary School, Police Post, Overhead water tanks have also been provided at the site.

“If this road is not constructed, it will lead to further decay of the development at the Resettlement site, heighten security concerns and thereby amounting to colossal loss of financial resources as well as constituting a clog in the developmental strides of government”.

The contract for the 14.15 KM road was awarded to Messrs Vipan Global Investment Resources Limited and is expected to be completed within eighteen months.