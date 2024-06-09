FBNQuest Trustees Champions Estate Planning in Ibadan.

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBNHoldings, and a leading provider of trust solutions to individuals, corporate entities, and government institutions, recently held its first Estate Planning Clinic in Ibadan, Oyo State. The event aimed to provide participants with a thorough understanding of the essential steps and actions required to preserve and manage their properties and legacies for future generations.

The event, themed “Preserving Legacies Across Generations,” offered valuable insights on the importance of Estate Planning and intergenerational wealth transfer to the residents of Ibadan and its surrounding areas. Industry experts from FBNQuest Trustees shared insights and provided attendees with in-depth knowledge on the benefits of having a well-planned estate. Participants learned how to prevent costly court battles, plan for unforeseen incapacitation, and ensure that their loved ones are well taken care of. This event equipped attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions about their legacy and ensure that their wishes are respected for generations to come.

In his message, the Managing Director/CEO of FBNQuest Trustees, Adekunle Awojobi, represented by the Head of Business Development at FBNQuest Trustees, Babajide Fetuga, underscored the importance of a well-drafted estate plan. He highlighted how FBNQuest Trustees, with their expertise and experience, can guide potential clients in this crucial process. This ensures that assets are properly allocated to the right individuals at the right time, thereby preventing future disputes or legal issues among family members. He shared examples of unfortunate situations that have occurred in families of prominent Nigerians who lacked estate plans. He also emphasised the importance of seeking guidance from professionals at FBNQuest Trustees to establish a comprehensive blueprint for estate planning that benefits future generations. Understanding the actual value of your legacy is crucial to preserving it. Your legacy extends far beyond material possessions, encompassing our positive impact on those around us and the values we uphold.’ He added.

At FBNQuest Trustees, we are committed to educating individuals on the importance of effective estate planning. We have successfully hosted various estate planning clinics in Nigeria. Through our Legacy Series Campaign and Legacy Room podcast, we continually emphasise the importance of having a well-thought-out strategy that preserves your legacy across generations.

FBNQuest Trustees is a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc., it is the leading Trust services provider in Corporate Trust, Public Trust, Private Trust, and Estate Planning solutions to clients, emphasizing our fiduciary responsibilities.

With a breadth of knowledge spanning four decades, our team of Trust specialists offer seamless solutions in every area of trust arrangement, be it securitization / syndicated lending, Wills / estate planning and bond trusteeship, in the best feasible way. Our team of experienced professionals put clients interests first, ensuring that assets are preserved, protected, and dealt with as intended. As market leaders, we provide clients with unrivalled value in terms of what they seek to safeguard and, in the quality and efficiency of our services.