Fayemi, Tambuwal, Wabara, others storm Ibadan on Tuesday for 7th Oduyoye Birthday Lecture

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his Sokoto State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as well as former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, will on Tuesday, attend the 7th Babatunde Oduyoye annual Birthday Lecture.

The Lecture, with the topic: “Security and National Unity in Difficult Times” will be delivered by Governor Fayemi, while Tambuwal and Wabara will be co-chairmen at the event scheduled to hold at the Oritsejolomi Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan by 10 a.m.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, will be the Chief Host while former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, is expected as the Father of the Day.

The Babatunde Oduyoye Annual Birthday Lecture Series is a platform for discussion of critical national issues and proffering solutions to contemporary national existential challenges.

It is held in commemoration of the birthday of the former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and two-term member of the House, Hon. (Chief) Babatunde Oduyoye, who is currently serving as the Special Adviser, Strategy and Political Matters to the Oyo State Governor.

Some of the previous lectures were delivered by notable personalities including the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba, the late elder statesman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, highly-rated academics and political heavyweights.

