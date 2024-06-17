Father’s Day: Tinubu commends fathers for their sacrifice, resilience In shaping nation’s future

On the occasion of Father’s Day, President Bola Tinubu congratulates fathers, including all paternal figures, who have in no small measure contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation by their sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the young ones to the noble and true path.

The President states that Father’s Day, with origins far deep into the Middle Ages, and official roots in West Virginia, the United States, where an event was held in 1908 to celebrate 362 men who died in an explosion at a coal mining company, is significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased, and paternal figures.

President Tinubu affirms that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future, as well as bequeathing to them pristine values that money or material comfort cannot provide, but only by personal example of discipline, integrity, service, respect, love and allegiance to the nation.

The President salutes all fathers, the sung and the unsung, who brave the toil of the day and the soreness of the night to provide for their families, describing them as true heroes.

President Tinubu urges fathers to stay true to their bounden commitment of positively shaping the destinies of those to whom the future belongs.

The President wishes Nigerians happy Father’s Day.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has felicitated fathers for the various sacrifices they make in keeping their families together, which have helped in building healthy subset of the larger society.

In his message to commemorate 2024 International Father’s Day, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Fubara prayed God to keep, strengthen and prosper fathers, and all male heads of families, to continue to play exemplary leadership roles naturally bestowed on them.

According to him, “Fatherhood is an essential fabric of the family because of the love, strength and dedication that fathers demonstrate, which enrich the lives of their children.

“I celebrate you. I acknowledge your gallantry, sacrifices, love and care in holding the family unit together. I urge you to take great pride in seeing your children grow in wisdom and righteousness. I urge you not to relent in the positive impact you make in the development of your children for the good of the society.”

The Governor noted that fathers encounter challenges in the bid to balance their roles and responsibilities between work, career aspirations, and giving quality time to their families.

He said: “So much is expected from you and you must continue to make efforts to ensure stability, harmony and order in the society. I challenge you: after work, spend more time with your family and be committed to raising God-fearing and responsible children.

“The direction you provide and the good morals you instill in the family eventually become a reflection of what the larger society becomes,” he added.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities that will enhance the economic environment for decent work for fathers to meet up with their responsibilities in the state.

