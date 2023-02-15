Champion Newspapers Limited
Fashola, Sanwo Olu, Hamzat, Adefulire, others at the interactive session with the organised private sector in Lagos State

Minister of Works & Housing and Panelist, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN (3rd left), Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo -Olu (2nd left), Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat (left), Senior  Special Assistant to the President on SDGs & former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire (3rd right), former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan (2nd right) and Chairman, Titan Trust Bank & Moderator, Mr. Babatunde Lemo (right) during the Interactive Session with the Organised Private Sector in Lagos State at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos on Monday, February 13, 2023.

