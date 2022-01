Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right), interacting with the Foreman, Mr. Idris Dairy (2nd right), Federal Controller of Housing, Kano State, Tpl Sanusi Umar Dange, and others during an inspection of the Homes built by the Federal Government under the National Housing Programme in Gama – Gwari, off Jaba Fanisau Road, Fagge, Kano State on Wednesday, 26th January 2022

For a better society