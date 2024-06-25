Farewell to Chief H.O. Davies Matriarch – Augusta Olujoke Davies

The family of late Chief H.O. Davies has lost their loving Matriarch, Madam Augusta Olujoke Davies (nee Oluwole). The beloved nonagenarian returned to be with the Lord on 11th May 2024, aged 91.

Madam Augusta Olujoke Davies was the widow of Chief Hezekiah Oladipo Davies Q.C., a leading Nigerian founding father and nationalist, and mother of Mrs. Olufunmilayo Goka, the former Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), and other illustrious and accomplished children.

It has been a celebration of life since her demise, as she is fondly remembered by many as an epitome of kindness and devotion, “a strong advocate for the less privileged and humanity at large” and “the proverbial Mother hen who went the extra mile to see to the progress, well-being and protection of not only her biological children, but everyone in her orbit”.

To many others, her legacy is not just in the love she gave or the challenges she overcame, but in the community she nurtured around her. Her virtuous influence and diligent role as a worthy affectionate consort for the public service career and nationalist activities of her late husband was exemplary, as well as her hospitable and generous disposition to all and sundry.

Born to the distinguished Chief Ben Oluwole Family of Yaba Area Community, she was married to the frontline first Republic politician and nationalist, Chief H.O. Davies and blessed with many children. She has been widely eulogised for her selfless life of service, love, and deep faith echoed by her memorable belief and saying that “It is well!”

The celebration of life will be crowned with the Service of Songs and Wake-keep scheduled for Thursday, 27th June 2024 and the Funeral Service scheduled for Friday, 28th June 2024, at Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos.

She was much loved and will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.