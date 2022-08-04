Famodun to Aregbesola’s loyalists: You lack moral right to demand restructuring of Osun APC

.’We’ll challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal’

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun has said the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and his supporters have no moral right to demand for the restructuring of the party.

Recall that on Tuesday, members of the party in the state who are Aregbesola’s loyalists held a mass protest calling for the restructuring of the party following the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The party chairman described the Minister and members of his caucus, The Osun Progressives (TOP) as outsiders who have withdrawn from participating in the party’s activities for three years.

Addressing the party executives and members at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, Famodun said TOP members have been working at cross-purposes with the corporate ideals and interests of the party.

He accused Aregbesola and his supporters of teaming up with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke against the APC and its candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Famodun said, “it was on record that the Interior Minister never took part in any of our governorship campaign while he also jetted out of the country during the election in order not to take part in such an important election in his state where he is the highest beneficiary by way of an appointment as a minister.

“As if that was not enough, the group under the chairmanship of one Elder Adebiyi Adelowo, the former state Acting Chairman of the APC, went into a wild jubilation after the declaration of the results of the governorship election where the national umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the election.

“To the chagrin and consternation of the right-thinking members of the society, Senator Adeleke, in his maiden interview with the Channels Television in a programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, admitted openly that Aregbesola’s supporters who were members of the TOP actually worked for him during the election.

“There are verifiable facts to substantiate the needless invectives poured on the governor, his administration, the leadership of the party by way of written comments, audio and visual recordings in the social media by these disgruntled followers of the Interior Minister.

“It is however, pertinent to state here that there is a free entry and free exit in any political party which memberships are bonded by common interests and ideals.

“Since politics is a game of number and the more the merrier; continuous membership of our party is not foreclosed to any genuine member whose interest would not be counter-productive to the interest of our party as you cannot be an outsider and be canvassing for the restructuring of the party.

The ward chairmen, council executives, youth leaders, state working committee, women leaders, house of assembly members present said they don’t want Aregbesola as Minister again due to his anti-party activities.

They unanimously passed vote of confidence on Oyetola and Famodun, pledging their support for the party’s leadership.

Also, The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has revealed its plans to challenge the election result of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The State Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun made the declaration on Thursday during a press briefing held at the State Party Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Famodun assured members of the party that their victory is certain regardless of the declaration of the People Democratic Party’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

He stated that the party lawyers have looked into the case and described it as a good one.

In his words, “we are going to the tribunal. We have consulted our legal practitioners. Our lawyers have made it known to us that we have good cases for the tribunal.”

The party chairman urged the party members and people of the state to keep their faith alive on the second term of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

He called for continuous support for Governor Oyetola and the progress of the party, warning against anti-party activities.