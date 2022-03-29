Family bids farewell to Martriarch,  Late Deaconess Paulina Jones Andy.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Jones Andy family of Aka Offot Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has been thrown into mourning following the demise of their martriarch, Late Deaconess (Mrs) Paulina Jones Andy whose burial took place over the weekend.

The funeral service conducted by United Evangelical Church, founded as Qua Iboe church was held at Ibom Hall ground, IBB Avenue Uyo officiated by Rev. Message Aquaowo and Rev. Dr. E. E. Joshua.

Attended by a horde of sympathizers from far and near and all walks of life, members of the deceased family clad in all whites were in numbers to pay their last respect and bid their martriarch, described as a good and virtuous mother, farewell.

Their farewells which were in forms of tributes began with that of the first child and only daughter, Pharmacist Mrs. Mandu Oworen who titled her tribute, “a tribute to virtuous mother.”

Mrs Oworen who listed her late mother’s virtues to include honesty, transparency, discipline, deligence and love, promised to continue to promote these fundamental ideals in remembrance of her.

‘”I will always salute you mum because you taught me never to give up on anything in life but to persevere no matter how hard the storms may be.

I will always strive to promote the fundamental ideals you stood for such as honesty….”, she said.

On his part, the only of onliest son in law, Engr. Godson Oworen said the relationship between him and the deceased was that of son and mother because “a few months I married my wife my biological mother died so my mother in law took over her place.”

Late Deaconess Andy (nee Mayen Affiong Abianga) was born on September 29, 1946. She got First School leaving certificate in 1959. She qualified as a nurse in 1966 and midwife in July 1969. Paulina retired from service as an assistant director of nursing on May 1st, 1996.

When time for her to get married came, it was Jones Andy who could win her love out of so many suitors and that marriage lasted for 40 years before the husband died. Her call to great beyond started with a knee arthritis which lasted for twenty years followed by a fever that defied treatment for a month before she gave up the ghost on October 28, 2021.

She is survived by 4 children and a host of others too numerous to mention.