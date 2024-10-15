Familoni emerges winner of NLNG’s Nigeria Prize for Literature

Blessing Taiwo

‘The Road Does Not End’ by Olubunmi Familoni has been declared winner of the 2024 edition of Nigeria Prize for Literature, Africa’s prestigious literary award, sponsored by NLNG.

Familoni was awarded the $100,000 prize for his winning entry following the announcement by the Advisory Board at the 2024 Grand Award Night in Lagos.

According to the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, the winning entry was selected after a rigorous evaluation process from three outstanding finalists. Familoni’s work stood out among the finalists for its compelling narrative and cultural impact, according to Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo.

She explained that the judging panel carefully reviewed all entries based on established criteria, adding that from an initial longlist of 11 entries, the judges narrowed down to three finalists: A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, The Road Does Not End by Olubunmi Familoni, and Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo remarked that the book was a powerful portrayal of the daily struggles and resilience of vulnerable youths in Nigeria.

“The winning novel tells the compelling story of street life in Lagos, focusing on children who must fend for themselves. Familoni’s gripping narrative highlights their daily struggles and resilience, bringing attention to the societal issues faced by vulnerable youths in Nigeria. The author brings to light the harsh realities of life for many young people, highlighting critical societal issues that often go unnoticed.

“Through the story, readers are drawn into the characters’ perseverance and hope, despite the challenges they face. After evaluating the three finalists, the judges concluded that The Road Does Not End stood out for its thematic depth, lyrical quality, and social relevance. The novel’s ability to engage both children and adults with its powerful narrative and strong moral message made it deserving of the prize,” she added.

She praised NLNG for its unwavering support of Nigerian literature, stating, “NLNG has not only maintained The Nigeria Prize for Literature but has also consistently promoted literary writing, criticism, and reading nationwide. Their sponsorship of both the Literature and Literary Criticism prizes is vital in providing Nigerian writers with platforms to display their talents.”

The Advisory Board also announced that there was no winner for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

Also at the event, the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Science winners, Eni Oko, Olajide Otitoju, and Meihong Wang, were presented with their prize by NLNG. The scientists won the prize for their pioneering work on “Process Intensification Technology for Greenhouse Emission Control in Power Generation and Industry for Sustainable Fuel Production (PIC-FUEL).”

Earlier at the event, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, noted that this year’s Grand Award Night was special as the company celebrated 20 years of The NLNG Prizes—the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Nigeria Prize for Literature—35 years of incorporation, and 25 years of exceptional operations.

“The Prize for Literature is focused on the children’s literature genre this year. The authors have written stories that symbolise children as the future, while stirring our thoughts on the rights and well-being of children. Well done to the three shortlisted authors: Olubunmi Familoni, Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike,” he remarked.

The Nigeria Prizes celebrate individuals who push the boundaries of thought, inspire new ideas, and address some of the most critical challenges of our time, ensuring that their contributions have a lasting impact both within Nigeria and beyond.