Faleke is NAOSNP Iconic Man of the Year, as Okiro, Ubani, others laud federal lawmaker’s great influence

A member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the Federal House Of Representatives, Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke, was acknowledged to a rapturous ovation as he bagged The Iconic Man of the Year at the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) Conference and Awards 2021 held last Wednesday in Lagos.

This award came in recognition of his towering efforts at ensuring safety and security in his constituency as well as enforcing financial prudence in his role as the Chairman, House Committee on Finance.

In his speech delivered at the conference, Hon. Faleke noted that security was a task that must be done, “According to our National Constitution, security ranks high alongside welfare as key responsibilities for a government. This is why we cannot but continue to harp on ensuring security in all the nooks and corners of Nigeria. Thus, local intelligence and technology need to be activated for adequate security.’

The speech as read by his representative at the event, the Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle, continues: ‘For me, I believe that socioeconomic empowerment is a prime way to ensure security. This is why I have made it a duty to ensure that people in my constituency, especially youths are engaged economically to be able to reduce their chances of descending into devious behaviours. Our brand new minibusses popularly called ‘korope Faleke’ on Lagos streets is one initiative that has helped many youths.’

“We have also engaged hundreds of youths in ICT training after which they get laptops to start out on their businesses. Many other youths in Ikeja Federal Constituency have passed through other forms of skill training. They have gotten funding in terms of cash grants to do business. He has facilitated employment for over 125 youths into various federal institutions, agencies, parastatals, and ministries.’

Hailing this socio-economic initiative, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani declared that ‘Korope Faleke’ are seen all over the city of Lagos especially Ikeja where it has transformed the lives of youth that are engaged in the transport initiative.

“It has also become a vehicle to move youths out of the grips of devious and criminal activities into productive ventures. The efforts of Hon. Faleke on the floor of the House have been lofty in ensuring that due diligence is done in budgeting and finance”, Barr. Ubani reacted.

Meanwhile, the former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Sir Mike Okiro(rtd) at the conference also lauded Hon Faleke’s support to the Nigerian Police, saying: “Hon. Faleke has shown good leadership for identifying and supporting the Police in their most difficult time, I believe other patriotic Nigerians should emulate his gesture”.

The federal lawmaker’s speech added: ‘Like all politics are local, we may also say that all security is local. This is why many Nigerians have clamored for state policing. On our part, within the Ikeja Federal Constituency, we have created platforms whereby we engage our traditional chiefs and security agencies in Ikeja so that criminality can be reduced to the barest minimum.’

“The Ojodu Police station that was destroyed at the aftermath of the ENDSARS’ protest last year has been rebuilt apart from the provision of eight brand new patrol vehicles for security agencies within Ikeja Federal Constituency.

“This is testimony to the harmonious relationship that we built for us and the community and the Ikeja Federal Constituency at large. Our light-up project shines the light on our nights in Ikeja so that no devious element can take advantage of that period. Ikeja Federal Constituency is safe and secure. We can do more. We will continue to do more”.

Other stakeholders lauded the federal lawmaker for his many youth-centric initiatives which ultimately lead to crime reduction, peacebuilding, community development, and maintenance of security.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the association’s President, Oki Samson, said the conference with the Theme: “A Nation Under Siege: Activating Technology And Local Intelligence To Solve Conundrum” was organised to find out how technology and local intelligence can be used to solving the numerous insecurity challenges in the nation.

The security news publishers’ conference witnessed the intellectual flow of keynote addresses from retired and serving service and security chiefs in the nation.

Dignatries in attendance included; former Inspector General of Police, IGP Sir Mike Okiro (rtd), IGP MD Abubakar (rtd), ably represented by Commissioner of Police CP Sam Abichele Okaula (rtd), Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, represented by Director of Public Relations, DC Sola Odumosu, Corps Marshal of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi represented by Sector Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide of the Lagos Command; Barr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, MD/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni,and former General Manager of LASTMA, Eng. Olajide Oduyoye.

Others are Chairman/CEO NDLEA, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa Rtd represented by Mrs. Ibiba Odili, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali represented by DSP Edafe Bright, Dr. Cynthia Gregg, CEO of Badinson Security, Mr Matthew Ibadin, Registrar General, Institute of Criminology and Strategic Studies of Nigeria (ICSS), Mr Adekunle Aderemi; Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, DCI Ayegbusi Olugbenga, and CEO of Infoswift Ltd, Dr Afolabi Kehinde Oke.

