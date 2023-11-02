Falana urges IGP to prosecute police officers who brutalized NLC President, Ajaero

Prominent lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has advised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that the police officers who allegedly brutalized the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero face the full wrath of the law.

Falana made this known in a statement he signed and made available to pressmen, where he faulted the response of the police to Ajaero’s arrest.

Daily Champion had reported earlier that the NLC president was arrested by the Police in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday and taken away by heavily armed security personnel.

Ajaero was in Owerri to mobilize Imo workers for a mega protest rally in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the state government.

Amid backlash from Nigerians after his arrest, the police have come out to deny reports that they arrested the labour leader.

According to the security agency, he was whisked away to guarantee his safety after miscreants hijacked the NLC rally.

Reacting to the statement, Falana said the explanation offered by the police was full of loopholes, wondering why they failed to arrest the miscreants they claimed attacked the NLC President.

He further said their account of what transpired is at variance with what is obtainable from eyewitnesses.

Falana said: “The police version of the brutalisation of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajero is full of loopholes.

“Why did the police allow Comrade Ajero to be brutalized by the so-called miscreants? In other words, why did the police not protect him from the violent attack?

“So the police who witnessed the attack without making any arrest suddenly turned round to take the victim to the police clinic. The members of the public who decried the barbaric attack took pictures, which exposed the misleading version of the police.

“It is disturbing that the police justified the action of the so-called miscreants by saying that Comrade Ajero has disobeyed the order of a court. Why did the police not allow the court to purge Comrade Ajero of contempt of court?

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and ensure that the police officers who brutalized the NLC President are prosecuted without any delay.”