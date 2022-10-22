Fake EFCC Operative Arrested for Defrauding Belgian of €45,000

Operatives of the EFCC, have arrested 29-year-old Ume Ifechukwu Clinton for impersonation, computer-related fraud, obtaining by false pretense, and money laundering.
Clinton was arrested on October 18, 2022, at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos, by operatives of the EFCC, following a news story published by an online portal: foundation for investigative journalism narrating how Clinton defrauded Axelle Mahieu, an educator working as a caregiver in Brussels, Belgium.
The victim was surfing through her Facebook page in November 2021, when she saw that someone had sent her a message. The message was from Ume Ifechukwu Clinton, who introduced himself as “a friend of a friend”.As they continued chatting in the following days, Clinton told Mahieu that he was an official of the EFCC, with a fake Identity Card and Nigerian Passport as proof.
After several months of video calls and gaining Mathieu’s trust, Clinton allegedly proposed a cryptocurrency business to her, assuring her of huge profit and secured capital.
After convincing the Belgian, Clinton ended up defrauding her of €45,000.
