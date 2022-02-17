Failure to give igbo presidency this 2023 is tantamount to gross injustice – Ephraim Ononye

As the election is coming nearer, the need to be focused in the principle of life comes to play. The need for equity and fairness has been attributed to be the major ingredient that will spur the nation to a higher level. In line with this, Amb Ephraim Ononye, the convener of Ephraim Ononye Ministries Worldwide has enumerated what Nigeria must do in order to remain an indivisible entity and above all to be able to make progress.

Speaking during his weekly program, Amb Ephraim Ononye, said that any Northerner that is eyeing this presidency has injustice in his blood. In his word he said “ it is a matter of equity and fairness and we are brothers in Nigeria, the brother North has taken and the time is for the Southerners to produce the next president if we really mean equity and fairness”

“If the Southerners is given the opportunity to produce president, if it comes to the South, we have had the Yoruba man, Obasanjo as the president and we have had Ijaw man from Niger Delta in the person of Jonathan Goodluck, the only fair thing is to have an Igbo man as the president. We have them in the East, the Igbo have the material that will make this country grow forward. They should give this to the Igbo.”

People of like minds have said that there is a need to have Igbo president as a matter of equity and fairness. This Igbo presidency will douse all the tensions and be made to be part of the nation of Nigeria. Doing this is like giving justice a chance in this country, doing this will stop the issue of marginalisation and secession of Igbo from Nigeria.

