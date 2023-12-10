Factional Rivers Assembly Speaker reiterates readiness to die for democracy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Again, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison has declared that he is ready to put his life on the line to ensure the sustenance of democracy in Rivers State and Nigeria.

Hon. Ehie, the leader of pro-Fubara lawmakers, who made the declaration in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on continuous attacks and threats to his life in the midst of the political crisis in the state, said he is not afraid to die supporting the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“You know that every man dies but once. And if it is a price we have to pay for democracy, then, let’s pay it for the future of our children.

“Everybody who knows me knows that I am dead to fear, because I believe that the only thing you can kill is the flesh. But, you cannot kill the spirit. So, nothing scares me.”

Ehie said the several threats to his life, after a recent attack and shooting at his residence by some armed policemen, was as a result of his support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara an aborted impeachment attempt on him by some lawmakers.

The embattled lawmaker alleged that the armed men who attacked his home were on a mission to probably eliminate him and everyone in the building, adding that he has been singled out for attack following the political crisis in the state.

He declared that no amount of intimidation, attack and allegations would change his decision to support the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“For whatsoever reason which of course we all know it’s connected to the political crisis in the state on Monday October 30th, where some lawmakers wanted to impeach the governor illegally.

“And since after that day because we stood behind the governor to say evil cannot reign over good in Rivers State, I have come under attacks. I and my family have been under threats, false allegations have suddenly started springing up against me, especially after I was elected speaker of the 10th Rivers House of Assembly, but none of all these will stop me from supporting the governor. I would remain focused and fearless on my stand,” he said.