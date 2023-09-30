Facebook critic, Chioma Egodi tenders apology to Erisco Food Limited over comments on Tomato mix

…as NAFDAC affirms sugar as a safe ingredient

In a most unexpected twist of events, Chioma Egodi, who had earlier critiqued wholly indigenous-made Nagiko Tomato Mix on the renowned social media platform Facebook has issued a formal letter of apology to Erisco Food Limited.

Chioma apologized following an official endorsement of sugar as a safe ingredient in the formulation of tomato paste and ketchup ingredients by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday via its verified X handle.

NAFDAC is a Nigerian regulator that is fully committed to ensuring that food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, detergents, packaged water and chemicals, otherwise known as “regulated products” are wholesome, safe and of consistent quality to the satisfaction of the stakeholders.

In the apology letter, Egodi apologized to Erisco Foods Limited for her previous Facebook post about their product, Nagiko Tomato Mix.

She expressed regret for her actions and promised that such behavior will not occur again.

She also pledged to retract all her earlier posts on the matter without any coercion and promised to rectify any wrongs she has done.

The content of the letter, reads: “ I sincerely wish to apologise to Erisco Foods Limited on the post I made on facebook about their product Nagiko Tomatoes mix. I am truly sorry sir, I am sorry for the less concern of the product.”

“I regret my actions, and wish to be forgiven. I pledge that this type of bad behaviour will never happen again. I undertake to retract my all my earlier post on this matter immediately, this is without any compulsion.”

“I will do everything within my power to rectify all the thing I did wrong concerning the matter.Once again I am very sorry for the damage done to the company, it’s customers and the general public.”

Recall that Erisco Foods Limited had previously issued an official statement addressing Egodi’s Facebook post and vowed to take necessary actions against any attempts to damage their reputation.

The CEO of Erisco Foods, Dr. Eric Umeofia, has attributed recent blackmail against his company to their advocacy for made-in-Nigeria goods.

He emphasized that Erisco’s investment in Nigeria is not driven by profit, but rather by a desire to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

He condemned the alleged blackmail, attributing it to greedy importers of substandard tomato products from China.

Dr. Umeofia also stated that Erisco has been at the forefront of the made-in-Nigeria campaign and has been campaigning for people to support locally made products.

Umeofia mentioned that a recent negative review of one of their products on social media by Chioma Egodi has caused the company to lose a $15 million credit line.

Dr. Umeofia insisted that their Erisco Magiko tomato mix is produced in compliance with the guidelines of the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC), which includes the requirement for the product to contain sugar.

He called on their valued customers and well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the false accusations made by Chioma Egodi.

He urged everyone to disregard the malicious propaganda against Erisco Foods and continue supporting the company.