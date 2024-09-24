Face of Joy Charity Organization unveiled in Nigeria

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Face of Joy Charity Organization owned by a Nigerian UK-based was unveiled in Nigeria last weekend at the National Merit Award House in Abuja.

The founder and convener of Face of Joy Charity Nigeria, Apostle (Dr.) Ezinne Ijeoma speaking at the occasion said the vision is born by God.

Apostle Ijeoma said the vision has taken her and her team to several nations of the world where they have empowered lives and destinies with visible changes.

According to her, the mandate of the charity organization is to alleviate poverty and put smiles on the faces of people.

“This charity organization has come all the way from the UK and is basing itself in Nigeria today.

“As the convener of the face of Joy, I have passed through challenges and I know that one day my challenges will turn into joy.

“I believe that Face of Joy has a mission here in Nigeria to transform lives through empowerment, workshops and teaching.

“Also to encourage people to believe in themselves that they can do it and become better citizens of Nigeria rather than waiting on the government and the society”, she said in an interview with journalists.

Earlier, His Lordship, Bishop Dr. Paul Nnamdi Ijeoma, founder of the Liberty House Intentional Faith Uganda, Rwanda and International Faith Ministry, Kenya said the Face of Joy Charity is an expression of love.

Bishop Ijeoma emphasized that the Charity organization is a channel through which the less privileged in Nigeria society will be reached.

He, however, advised the government to subsidize food as the nation is experiencing a critical economic hardship.

Eulogizing the founder, Apostle Ijeoma, His Lordship said, “Dr Ijeoma Ezinne is such a wonderful person who has a heart of Christ . Only God can give the appropriate word for her heart for humanity”.

Daily Champion reports that hundreds of widows were empowered during the unveiling ceremony.

In attendance renowned preachers and gospel ministers within and outside the shore of Nigeria.

