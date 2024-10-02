Face of Joy Charity, Hikmah Foundation partner on CPR awareness

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Face of Joy Charity Organization has agreed to a partnership with the Hikmah Foundation with the aim to increase awareness and training on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in Nigeria.

The partnership agreement was signed in Abuja, on Tuesday, between the Founder of the Face of Joy Charity, Apostle (Dr) Ijeoma Ezinne, and the Managing Director of Hikmah Foundation, Hajiya Hanatu Nga Kupi.

Speaking at the signing ceremony which took place at the palace of the Chief of Garki, HRH Alh.(Dr) Usman Nga Kupi and witnessed by officials of the palace, Apostle Dr Ezinne said that both organizations are working in different ways to improve the survival rate of individuals experiencing cardiac emergencies.

According to her, Face of Joy International has done exceptional work in promoting access to healthcare in several countries including Kenya, Uganda, Liberia, India, Pakistan and Rwanda.

“The partnership will begin with joint signing of the agreement, demonstration to the women of Garki Chiefdom and culminate into a state-wide CPR training initiative, which the foundations intend to implement in the near future.

“The ambitious project will expand the reach of CPR education and training beyond Garki, and ultimately improve the overall health and safety of the Nigerian population.

“Despite the increased prevalence of heart-related emergencies, many individuals in rural communities lack the necessary training to provide immediate assistance.

“In the absence of timely medical intervention, the outcomes of such emergencies can be devastating,

“The partners believe that the situation will be worse if civic actors do not organize to address this gap by empowering the people of the Federal Capital Territory with the knowledge and skill to perform CPR, thereby improving their chances of survival, she stated.

The Chief of Garki Chiefdom, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Usman Nga Kupi thanked the Face of Joy Charity Organization for teaching how to save lives in case of a slump.

Alhaji Nga Kupi urged the organisations to put into practice all they have learned in case of any challenges in the near future and know how to address it.

Also, he advised the founder of Face of Joy Charity Organization to employ interpreters of the local language like Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo for ease of expression to the villagers in order to comprehend well.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng